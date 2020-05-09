Home Entertainment Uptown Records founder Andre Harrell dies in Los Angeles – I suspect...

Uptown Records founder Andre Harrell dies in Los Angeles – I suspect coronavirus !!

Andre Harrell, one of the top music executives of the 20th century, was found dead in his Los Angeles apartment the last time MO News found out. Early reports suggest that Andre, who was 59, may have contracted the coronavirus.

Andre is best known as the founder of Uptown Records, where Sean "Puffy,quot; Combs began his career in business. The legendary executive then headed Motown Records.

