Andre Harrell, one of the top music executives of the 20th century, was found dead in his Los Angeles apartment the last time MO News found out. Early reports suggest that Andre, who was 59, may have contracted the coronavirus.

Andre is best known as the founder of Uptown Records, where Sean "Puffy,quot; Combs began his career in business. The legendary executive then headed Motown Records.

The news of Andre's passing was announced last night during DJ D-Nice's Instagram Live for his popular Club Quarantine.

A naive New Yorker, Andre began his musical career as an artist, half of the rap duo Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde, whose single "Genius Rap,quot; was a minor hit in 1981. In 1983 Harrell teamed up with Russell Simmons. , the founder of Def Jam Records, and had one of his first experiences in the business working as vice president and then general manager of the label.

He left to start his own record company, Uptown Records, in 1986. Elegant, sophisticated, and edgy, the label played a key role in developing the New Jack Swing R,amp;B style, courtesy of acts like Guy (featuring the hugely influential producer and performer Teddy Riley), Al B. Sure and Jodeci, as well as hip-hop crossover via Heavy D and Boyz and Father MC. Harrell also signed teen Mary J. Blige in the late 1980s, though her career on the label didn't take off entirely until the early 1990s, with the help of former Harrell entrepreneurial intern, Sean "Puffy,quot; Combs, who He was quickly elevated to an A,amp;R position in Uptown.