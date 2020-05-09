Earlier this week, Up News Info announced the return of 23 series, renewing 80% of its top-rated lineup for the 2020-2021 broadcast season. Today, the most watched network in the United States has announced three brand new series for the 2020-2021 broadcast season; Clarice, the equalizer and B Positive. Returning shows include # 1 TV show NCIS for its 18th season, comedy n. ° 1 Young Sheldon, # 1 new series FBI: the most wanted, # 1 new comedy BOB ♥ ABISHOLA and # 1 news show 60 minutes.

Additional renovations for next season include dramas All Rise, Blue Bloods, Bull, FBI, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, S.W.A.T. and Seal team. Returning comedies include The neighborhood and The Unicorn. Other renovations include Boss undercover, 48 hours, evil, mom, survivor, The Amazing Race.

ABOUT THE NEW SERIES:

CLARICE

From acclaimed executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and starring Rebecca Breeds ("Pretty Little Liars,quot;) in the title role, she delves deep into the untold personal story of brilliant and vulnerable FBI agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, six months after the events of "The Silence of the Lambs,quot;. They also star Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Michael Cudlitz, Lucca De Oliveira and Devyn A. Tyler. Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, and Heather Kadin are executive producers for MGM Television and Up News Info Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout. Aaron Baiers is co-executive producer.

THE EQUALIZER

A reinvention of the classic series starring Academy Award nominee and multi-screenplay queen Queen Latifah ("Chicago,quot;, "Bessie,quot;) as an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her vast abilities to help those who they have nowhere to go. Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, and Laya DeLeon Hayes also star. Andrew Marlowe, Terri Miller, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim (co-creator of the original television series "Equalizer,quot; that aired on Up News Info for four seasons), Shakim Compere and Liz Friedlander (pilot director) are executive producers of Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, i / a / w Up News Info Television Studios.

B POSITIVE

From award-winning executive producer, writer and creator Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette, and starring Thomas Middleditch ("Silicon Valley,quot;) and Annaleigh Ashford ("Masters of Sex,quot;). The comedy is about a therapist and a recently divorced father who finds himself searching for a kidney donor when he meets a woman from his past who volunteers. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change their lives. Kether Donohue, Sara Rue and Kamryn Kunody also star. Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette are executive producers on Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. James Burrows directed the pilot.

New additional series for the 2020-2021 season will be announced at a later date.