United States steps up media war with new restrictions on Chinese journalists

The Department of Homeland Security said on Friday that Chinese journalists working for non-US media would be limited to 90-day work visas, a significant reduction in open visas previously granted to journalists with Chinese passports. They will be allowed to request extensions, although they will also be limited to 90 days.
Announcing the new restrictions, US officials said the rules were necessary to counter "suppression of independent journalism,quot; in China. The move increases the likelihood of further retaliation by Beijing against journalists in the United States media: in March, the Chinese government He expelled journalists from The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal, arguing that the move was "totally necessary and reciprocal."
The new US rule, which takes effect on Monday, is the latest eye-for-eye action in a month-long dispute between the United States and China over the presence of the media in their countries, a conflict that has become a proxy. for the deterioration of diplomacy. relations between the two superpowers.
US officials cited the expulsions from China as justification for the latest restrictions, writing that Beijing's actions were not "merely,quot; reciprocal "as it claims, but an escalation of hostile measures against a free press within its borders."
They noted that American journalists in China, usually on one-year visas, had also received shorter and shorter visas, sometimes for a few months, after writing critical coverage of the Chinese Communist Party. Journalists in Hong Kong and Macao are exempt.
Chinese state-controlled media quickly criticized the latest restrictions. The Global Times, a nationalist tabloid, published an article citing several Chinese academics who said the decision showed the "lack of confidence,quot; and the "double standard,quot; of US officials.
"The United States has long branded itself as valuing,quot; press freedom, "but its actions were riddled with hypocrisy," tabloid newspaper Zhang Tengjun, a senior researcher at the China Institute for International Studies, said.
The relationship between China and the United States had already weakened under President Trump, especially during a protracted trade war between the world's two largest economies. But the pandemic has unleashed a new level of vitriol and recrimination.
Trump and federal officials have repeatedly emphasized China's first attempts to cover up the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, and have questioned the veracity of the number of deaths reported by China.
Trump also suggested that the United States could seek damages in China from the economic remnants of the pandemic and the death toll. Critics say the Trump administration's threats were in part to distract from the White House's fraudulent response to the outbreak.
Meanwhile, Beijing has used the crisis as an opportunity to present itself as a alternative to the United States for global leadership. Chinese diplomats have repeatedly compared the death toll in China, which experts agree is probably unaccounted for, with rising numbers in the United States, which was slow to respond to the virus threat.
Washington's announcement on Friday was not unexpected. Intelligence officials have long considered some of the journalists in the Chinese state media to be spies, and after the expulsions of US reporters in March, some US officials had lobbied for stronger repression against its Chinese counterparts.
The Trump administration had already designated several Chinese news agencies as foreign government officials, meaning that its employees would be examined more closely than other foreign journalists.