UFC 249 live updates, results, highlights from Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje and fight card

The long-awaited return of wrestling sports comes Saturday night in Jacksonville, Florida, on a stacked UFC 249 card headed by Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

Originally slated for mid-April, the event is held at the behest of UFC President Dana White, without the presence of fans amid the coronavirus pandemic. White previously tried to get through the event in California before giving in on ESPN's request.

There are 11 fights scheduled for Saturday, including five on the main card. The interim lightweight title and bantamweight title are at stake.

Sporting News is tracking live updates and highlights from UFC 249, including the main event Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje and the rest of the card. Follow for complete results.

Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza tests positive for COVID-19, from UFC 249

UFC 249 live updates, main card results

Updates will begin at 10 p.m. ET when the main board starts up. Follow the preliminary action in the next section.

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Henry Cejudo vs Dominic Cruz

Francis Ngannou vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs Calvin Kattar

Greg Hardy vs Yorgan de Castro

Results of the Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje undercard

Bryce Mitchell defeats Charles Rosa by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-24)

Ryan Spann defeats Sam Alvey by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

What time does UFC 249 start tonight?

Date: Saturday, May 9

Saturday, May 9 UFC 249 time: 6:30 pm. ET | 3:30 pm. PT

6:30 pm. ET | 3:30 pm. PT Principal card: 10 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. PT

10 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. PT Ferguson vs. Gaethje: 12:15 a.m. ET (approx.)

Fight fans will have a great night of action on Saturday with 11 fights over a span of more than six hours. Preliminary fights will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje are expected to enter the octagon shortly after midnight ET to end the night in style, in a showdown that will determine the interim lightweight title.

PLUS: UFC 249 Betting Odds, Tony Ferguson vs. Card Tips Justin Gaethje

UFC 249 Fight Card

Principal card

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominic Cruz for the bantamweight title

Francis Ngannou against Jairzinho Rozenstruik; heavy weights

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar; Featherweight

Greg Hardy against Yorgan de Castro; heavy weights

Preliminary card

Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis; welterweights

Aleksei Oleinik against Fabricio Werdum; heavy weights

Carla Esparza against Michelle Waterson; women straws

Early preliminary card