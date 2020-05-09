The UFC 249 match was a long-awaited one for fans around the world, especially because of the current coronavirus lockdown across countries. With most sporting events taking a backseat at the moment, we are glad that this match can be now live-streamed right from your home. Plus, who said you need any cable TV to enjoy the fight?

In this article, we will discuss in length about this much-awaited fight between Former UFC Interim Champion Tony Ferguson pitting against Justin Gaethje. We will talk about when the UFC 249 match is supposed to be scheduled and which portals can you access to live stream the entire event right from your home. So without any further ado, let us dig deeper into the event to catch the whole experience despite the global crisis and enjoy watching it together with our family.

UFC 249 Live Stream Reddit

How to watch UFC 249 live stream through Reddit, Earlier it’s easy to access any UFC event through MMAstreams Subreddit, but now MMA fans need to find new subreddits as MMAstreams is no more. Search for the best UFC 249 Reddit streams and find all official links to the fight on 9th May 2020. We will update the links in the coming days.

UFC 249 Live Streaming Reddit

Event UFC 249 Main Event Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje Time 10 PM ET Venue VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, United States Date 9th May 2020 Live Stream ESPN+

UFC 249 Fight Overview

Tony Ferguson is scheduled to compete against world boxing champion Justin Gaethje in the UFC 249 May event. It is supposed to be held on 9th May in Florida, however, the official battlefield is yet to be released.

Earlier, Ferguson was supposed to pit against light secretary Khabib Nurmagomedov as on 18th April 2020, but due to the latter’s restrictions from his country, he could not make it to the match. Hence, Gaethje was selected as Khabib’s replacement. Since then, the battlefield schedule has been shifted to 9th May 2020.

Both Ferguson and Nurmagomedov have a long winning streak in the UFC Championships so far. His fans are truly excited to see the outcome of the UFC 249, scheduled for next Saturday. It has been a while since Ferguson was involved in any matches, since September 2019. The Ferguson and Gaethje duo is one of a kind, with a streak of winning against popular names like Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone, and Edson Barboza.

The UFC 249 event will also have a co-main event featuring former world champion Dominick Cruz against Henry Cajudo for the UFC bantamweight crown. The world is anticipating Cruz’s return to the Octagon after a long time.

Let us have a look at the fight card for the UFC 249 Championship in the next section.

UFC 249 Fight Card

The UFC 249 match will be held at the VyStar Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. This was announced by UFC director Dana White last week. The main event card will be available through all channels on a PPV view.

The UFC 249 will commence in 3 parts, with the major fights highlighted as below,

UFC 249 fight card

Main Event:

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje (interim lightweight title fight)

Co-Main Event:

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz (bantamweight title fight)

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Prelims:

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis

Fabricio Werdum vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Uriah Hall

Early Prelims:

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa

Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey

In the section, we will discuss how you can live stream the match from anywhere in the world. So let us move forward.

How To Live Stream The UFC 249 Match From Anywhere Around The World?

It does not matter if you are living far away from Florida. UFC fans all over the world can enjoy watching the match with ease through live streaming networks and devices. The match will be live telecasted over the ESPN+ PPV Pass, Prelims on ESPN, and the Prelims Card on the UFC Fight pass available in the United States of America (USA). Otherwise, you can always go to any OTT channel to watch the same for a very minimal cost.

We have listed down a number of scenarios that can occur from different parts of the world, and how you can live stream the match easily, no matter where you are.

UFC 249 Live in the USA

The best part about live streaming shows is that as long as you have a subscription, you can just change the geographical alignment to suit your needs and watch any sporting event in the world. VPNs provide an encryption that secures your data even if you are trying to change the geographical location to any country in the world. The best part is that VPNs available access over most devices all at once.

The list of some of the devices where you can watch the UFC 249 match through VPNs are as follows,

FireStick TV

SmartTV

PC

Android

Mac

iPhone

iPad

The best VPN out there is ‘Express VPN’ that gives you a 30 days free trial. If you want to extend your usage, you can definitely purchase the 3 months subscription package.

UFC 249 Through APN on ESPN+

Thankfully, ESPN+ has all the required live streaming permissions for the UFC 249 to commence. Even though the bundle is comparatively costlier, the experience is the best since the channel showcases all major sporting events throughout the year.

In addition to this channel, you must also have access to ESPN2 in order to watch the UFC 249 match next Saturday. Also, if you have a subscription but live outside the United States of America, just use a VPN to catch all the action on 9th May, 2020.

UFC 249 Live in the UK

UK fans are in luck since unlike most UFC matches shown in PPV, this comes to you as a free live broadcast instead. The show will be displayed live from BT Sport 1. UK live streaming will start from 3 am as usual. In addition to this, all exclusive matches for this game will be broadcast live from the BT Sports application as well. If you are stranded somewhere outside the UK and have a BT Sport subscription, just use a VPN to enjoy all your purchased benefits.

PPV Australia Live UFC 249

Since the UFC matches are ticketing contests, live streaming through Australia will also come for a cost but the thrill of it will be worth it. The show will be broadcast live Sunday afternoon from 14:00 AEDT. You can live stream UF 249 in Australia through Opus or Foxtel.