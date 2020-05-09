Tyra Banks responds to backlash for her cruel and callous moments in "America's Next Top Model!"

Tyra Banks received a backlash on social media for the way she treated some of the United States' Next Top Model contestants over the years that she hosted the show. The supermodel has been accused of being quite "callous,quot; towards them and now, she is responding to the criticism she has been receiving for that.

Turns out, looking back at him, Tyra agrees that she has made some "misplaced decisions."

This all started with some flashback clips of America's next Top Model that resurfaced and went viral.

As a result, many people recalled how cruel some of the words of the head judge and the host were and also how callous some of the challenges the girls had to go through were.

But it's safe to say that it's been a long time since then and that Tyra has had a lot to learn in the meantime.

So when she responded to criticism yesterday, she admitted that she sometimes went too far in the modeling competition that debuted in 2003.

However, she didn't exactly apologize for it!

‘I have been viewing posts about the insensitivity of some of the latest ANTM moments and agree with you. Looking back, those were some very strange choices. (I) I appreciate your sincere comments and send you lots of love and virtual hugs (red heart emoji), "wrote the famous supermodel.

People were obviously very angry because Tyra embarrassed the girls for their physical appearance.

While at the time, society was less aware of how damaging it can be, today that would definitely no longer be accepted on any show, so it makes sense that the resurgent viral clips of America's next Top Model caused some outrage in social networks.

What do you think about the violent reaction that occurs now, so many years later?

Also, what about Tyra's response? Should I have apologized or not?



