Tyra Banks owns until the resurgence of the & # 39; callous & # 39; of the & # 39; Next Top Model of the United States & # 39;

WENN

The creator / hostess of the full-length modeling competition is under fire after a clip from a previous episode in which she confronted Dani Evans about the gap in her teeth that was back online.

Up News Info –

Tyra banks He has recognized that she was wrong. Finding himself under fire for his previous treatment of would-be models after a series of old clips "America's next top model"The cycles reappeared online, the former Victoria & # 39; s Secret angel was presented with a statement in which she accepted her wrong ways.

%MINIFYHTML1651b40c6af8dc70ff5ee030c7b4f0eb15%

"I have been looking at the insensitivity posts from some previous ANTM moments and I agree with you," the 46-year-old television personality said in a tweet she posted on Friday, May 8. "Looking back, those were some really nasty choices." Although he did not offer an apology, he added: "I appreciate your sincere comments and send you lots of love and virtual hugs."

Tyra Banks responded to the backlash for the callous & # 39; ANTM & # 39;

One of the viral clips that many had posted captured a moment between Tyra and the winner of Cycle 6 Dani Evans. In it, the former host of "America has talent"He confronted the model who then wanted to be a wanderer about the gap in his teeth." So, Danielle, you went to the dentist but you refused to close the gap, "she said in the video." Do you really think you can have a CoverGirl? contract with a hole in the mouth?

Dani replied cheerfully: "Yes, why not?" In response, Tyra put her finger to her front teeth to mimic a gap as she said, "This is all people see. It's easy, breezy, beautiful CoverGirl. It's not marketable." The creator's statement caused Dani to give in when he told the panel of judges: "A little bit is fine, but I don't want to close it entirely."

%MINIFYHTML1651b40c6af8dc70ff5ee030c7b4f0eb16%

The noteworthy moment quickly drew attention in a negative way. Model Slick woods He republished the clip on his Instagram with a caption that read: "No one should talk to you like this @ danievans1, that episode fucked little simone / slick, is that how they feel @tyrabanks @miss_jalexander ???"

<br />

Nina Parker from Nightly Pop has also weighed in on the issue via a Twitter post. "I remember seeing this when I was young and I was extremely discouraged from being on television before this scene," she wrote. "I was disappointed with Tyra then … He ended up pressuring this girl to have dental surgery to be 'marketable'. Also my gap and TV contract say Hello!"

Nina Parker criticized Tyra Banks for her callous comment & # 39; ANTM & # 39;

Dani herself has addressed the controversy a few days earlier in a video she posted on Instagram. "This is a video for me to tell my truth and to provide clarity and to address a problem that was made 15 years ago, which has weight and clearly affected many young girls in the United States after seeing it," she began to explain. .

"I want to address all those young girls. I'm going to take this time to build and talk to all of my young queens who saw that episode and were really affected by Tyra's words," the 34-year-old woman continued. . Then she said to those who were watching her video, "I want to talk to you right now. You are beautiful. And I'm not talking about a physical characteristic."

<br />

"It doesn't matter if you have a gap, stacked teeth, straight teeth, it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter if you're black, brown, white, indifferent, other. What makes you beautiful is here." she continued to convey her positive message. "I'm talking to all the girls. If I could love you all right now, I would. I want to remind you of your worth. You are a masterpiece, you are so loved, adored, and you are beautiful."