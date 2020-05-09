Home Entertainment Tyra Banks addressed the callous moments and reactions of the past "America's...

Tyra Banks addressed the callous moments and reactions of the past "America's Next Model,quot; and the reactions mix

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Tyra Banks addressed the callous moments and reactions of the past "America's Next Model" and the reactions mix
%MINIFYHTML09bbbad3a2026bc14212ce9f9a862b4c14%

"Those were some really misplaced elections."

%MINIFYHTML09bbbad3a2026bc14212ce9f9a862b4c15%

Now that all the episodes of America's next top model are available on Hulu, people have been taking the show and it's been much more critical.

The mega-popular series had some super troublesome moments, such as when there was a "biracial,quot; themed photo shoot in Cycle 13.

Or when Tyra literally widened Chelsey's gap in Cycle 15.

Later that cycle, the sexual assault survivor was forced to do a commercial with a man after revealing her trauma with Jay Manuel.

People who watched the show again turned to Twitter to criticize Tyra:

We didn't talk about how toxic Tyra Banks was on ANTM. she would make a girl cut her hair after her hair fell down her back growing up since she was 9 years old, only to send her home in the fifth week and get mad when the girls didn't cry when they were eliminated 😭 😭

Tyra saw the backlash and tweeted Friday that she agrees with the criticism.

I've been looking at the insensitivity posts from some previous ANTM moments and agree with you. Looking back, those were some really misplaced choices. I appreciate your honest comments and send you lots of love and virtual hugs. ❤️

I've been looking at the insensitivity posts from some previous ANTM moments and agree with you. Looking back, those were some really misplaced choices. I appreciate your honest comments and send you lots of love and virtual hugs. ❤️

But many people were not satisfied with the "apology,quot;, implying that it is vague and false.

@tyrabanks Say more about this. What options were off? What was happening to them? Mere recognition and genuine apology are not the same

@tyrabanks Say more about this. What options were off? What was happening to them? Mere recognition and genuine apology are not the same

@tyrabanks this ... just isn't enough. You really crushed a lot of spirit girls playing with lives like they were sims.

%MINIFYHTML09bbbad3a2026bc14212ce9f9a862b4c16%

@tyrabanks this … just isn't enough. You really crushed a lot of spirit girls playing with lives like they were sims.

Tyra said "Yes, I was crazy, but you guys are not getting an apology,quot; LMAO https://t.co/kn2wbrmIN2

Tyra said "Yes, I was crazy, but you guys are not getting an apology,quot; LMAO https://t.co/kn2wbrmIN2

Others defended Tyra.

@tyrabanks It was a different time from Tyra when people were not offended by everything. Great of you to even acknowledge it. I think the great problem of our current times is to cancel culture. How about we focus on that?

@tyrabanks It was a different time from Tyra when people were not offended by everything. Great of you to even acknowledge it. I think the great problem of our current times is to cancel culture. How about we focus on that?

@nabstacks @tyrabanks you guys: I WANT AN APOLOGY 😤 person: * apologizes * you: NO, IT IS NOT!

@nabstacks @tyrabanks you guys: I WANT AN APOLOGY 😤

person: * apologizes *

you: NO, IT IS NOT!

@tyrabanks You launched one of the most diverse television shows in history. Representation has always mattered to you, and we see that, too. We appreciate you. 💕

@tyrabanks You launched one of the most diverse television shows in history. Representation has always mattered to you, and we see that, too.

We appreciate you. 💕

Tell me your opinion on this situation: the moments, the apologies, the violent reaction of everything. Let me know in the comments below.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily BuzzFeed newsletter!

%MINIFYHTML09bbbad3a2026bc14212ce9f9a862b4c17%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©