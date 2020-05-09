Tyra Banks addressed the callous moments and reactions of the past "America's Next Model,quot; and the reactions mix

"Those were some really misplaced elections."
Now that all the episodes of America's next top model are available on Hulu, people have been taking the show and it's been much more critical.
The mega-popular series had some super troublesome moments, such as when there was a "biracial,quot; themed photo shoot in Cycle 13.
Or when Tyra literally widened Chelsey's gap in Cycle 15.
Later that cycle, the sexual assault survivor was forced to do a commercial with a man after revealing her trauma with Jay Manuel.
People who watched the show again turned to Twitter to criticize Tyra:
Tyra saw the backlash and tweeted Friday that she agrees with the criticism.
But many people were not satisfied with the "apology,quot;, implying that it is vague and false.
Others defended Tyra.
Tell me your opinion on this situation: the moments, the apologies, the violent reaction of everything. Let me know in the comments below.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily BuzzFeed newsletter!
%MINIFYHTML09bbbad3a2026bc14212ce9f9a862b4c17%