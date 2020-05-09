Top eight active MLB players recruited in rounds 6-10

The 2020 MLB Draft will be cut to five rounds, instead of the usual 40 rounds, according to reports on Friday, due to the financial impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A shortened draft was inevitable, although there was a possibility that this year's draft could have been 10 rounds instead of five. Ultimately, MLB and the players association reportedly had reservations about a 10-round setup proposal.

The decision to go to five rounds could have important implications in the future, as teams regularly find hidden gems later in the draft. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, the 2018 American League MVP with the Red Sox, was selected in the fifth round of the 2011 draft, and was on the verge of losing the limit for the top player list. Sporting News assets in rounds six to ten.

A look at the top eight players recruited in rounds 6-10, ordered by their ranking on MLB.com's Top 100 Players list:

Jacob deGrom, No. 8 (Ninth round, Mets, 2010)

DeGrom clearly stands out as the best of recent players. The Mets probably weren't expecting to recruit a starting pitcher soon in the ninth round, let alone an ace, but deGrom debuted just four years later and was named National League Rookie of the Year that season. He went on to publish a 2.62 ERA and 35.5 bWAR run. His record of wins and losses is not impressive, but that is more in the Mets than in him; He posted a 1.70 ERA as the best in the majors to win his first Cy Young award in 2018 and racked up 255 strikeouts in 2019 to follow.

Marcus Semien, No. 30 (Sixth round, 2011 White Sox)

Semien's first six seasons in the major leagues were regular, especially for a player who was promoted just two seasons after being selected. He posted a .249 batting average, 75 home runs and 12.9 WAR in two seasons with the White Sox and four with the Athletics. The Oakland shortstop finally blew up in 2019 with the best career numbers: a .285 batting average, 33 home runs, 92 RBIs, 123 runs scored and 8.1 WAR. Semien finished third in the AL MVP vote last season.

Anthony Rizzo, No. 39 (Sixth round, Red Sox, 2007)

Rizzo never played for the team that selected him; Boston traded him to San Diego in 2010. He made his debut for the Padres in 2011 and was traded to the Cubs the following offseason. The deal worked well for him. In eight seasons in Chicago, Rizzo has hit .277 with 217 home runs, 729 RBIs and 33.9 WAR. His best season came in 2016 when he hit .292 with 32 home runs, 109 RBIs and 94 runs scored to help the Cubs to a World Series championship that ends with drought.

Michael Brantley, No. 44 (Seventh round, Brewers, 2005)

Few left-handed hitters have wreaked havoc in the American League in the past decade like Brantley has. The Indians called him in 2009, a year after he was acquired from Milwaukee in the trade that CC Sabathia sent to the Brewers. He exploded in 2014, hitting .327 with 20 home runs, 97 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. He finished third in the AL MVP vote that year. In the past three seasons between Cleveland and Houston, he has hit .307 / .366 / .476 with 48 home runs, 224 runs scored, 218 RBIs and 10.9 WAR.

Paul Goldschmidt, No. 46 (eighth round, Diamondbacks, 2009)

Goldschmidt's .260 / .346 / .476 cut line last year in his first season with the Cardinals was the worst since his rookie season in 2011, but 33 home runs and 97 RBIs over 31 years are nothing for make fun. Goldschmidt has been one of the league's best hitters since coming to Arizona in 2011. In nine seasons, the first baseman has posted a .292 batting average with 243 home runs, 807 RBIs and 43.1 WAR. Not bad for an eighth round selection.

Justin Turner, No. 54 (Seventh round, Reds, 2006)

Health has been a problem for Turner in recent years, but his production has not been. In six seasons with Los Angeles, he has posted a .302 batting average with 112 home runs, 383 RBIs, 394 runs scored and 27.5 WAR despite lost time with injuries in four of those seasons. He never played a game for the Reds, who traded him to the Orioles in 2008. He had three decent seasons with the Mets, who claimed him from the exemptions in 2010, before breaking with the Dodgers in 2014.

Whit Merrifield, No. 56 (Ninth round, Royals, 2010)

Baseball today can be played mostly by happy hitters who hit diners or put themselves to the test, but the Royals were able to find a quintessential leading man in Merrifield. He didn't make his major league debut until he was 27, but so far he's been brilliant in his four seasons: a .296 / .344 / .455 cut line, 107 stolen bases, 317 runs scored and 13.3 WAR. He has led the MLB in successes in consecutive seasons, with 192 in 2018 and 206 in 2019.

Mitch Garver, No. 89 (Ninth round, Twins, 2013)

Garver, 29, has only three seasons in his career, but has already established himself as one of the best MLB receivers. In just 93 games last season, he hit 31 home runs to go with a .273 / .365 / .630 diagonal line, 67 RBIs and 4.1 WAR.

Notable players in MLB.com's 100 recruited in round eleven or later, or not recruited

J.D. Martinez, No. 27 (20th round, Astros, 2009)

Jeff McNeil, No. 49 (12th round, Mets, 2013)

Nelson Cruz, No. 51 (not recruited, Mets, 1998)

Tommy Pham, No. 68 (Round 16, Cardinals, 2006)

Kirby Yates, No. 73 (undated, Rays, 2009)

Josh Hader, No. 74 (19th round, Orioles, 2012)

Ramon Laureano, No. 84 (round 16, Astros, 2014)

Joc Pederson, No. 98 (11th round, Dodgers, 2010)