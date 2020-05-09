Toni Braxton shares behind-the-scenes footage of the song "Do It,quot;

Toni Braxton released new music lately and got her fans to be really excited about it. Now, she is sharing some behind the scenes images of making this really nice song. Check out her video below.

Someone said: ‘I love this song very much! When I can't listen to it or any of your songs reassures me 😭 ♥ ️ ’and another fan said to Toni:‘ It's such an amazing song! Thanks for sharing this with us. I love you !! & # 39;

Another commenter said the following: "All these years and your voice is still absolute," and someone else posted this: "@tonibraxton, why are you so perfect?"

Another follower said that ‘I love anything behind the scenes !!! Motivate and remind other artists that it is a process !!! "And another follower posted this message:" I'd like you to do another solo album with Babyface. "

One fan posted, "Are you hitting loud ballads / climaxes on the next album @tonibraxton," and another fan said, "Congratulations on your eighteenth hit in the top 10! Let's make it 20 live (email protected)"

Someone else praised Toni and said: "A beautiful song by the most beautiful young lady Toni Michelle Braxton I love the song, do it and I love you too Miss Toni Braxton,quot;.

A follower said this: ‘This song is talking to me. I love this song, "and someone else posted this message:" Congratulations on "Do it,quot; for being in the top 10 on the Billboard R,amp;B charts! "

In other news, Tamar Braxton and her sister Toni made their fans cry with their latest IG posts. Both remember LoLo Braxton, the girl who lost her life. See the heartfelt messages they shared online.

Fans made sure to send all their love in the comment section and posted their messages of support in the comment sections of Toni and Tamar.



