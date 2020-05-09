Tips to Lower Energy Costs as Quarantines and Summer Approach – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With everyone home for weeks, electricity bills will skyrocket.

%MINIFYHTML0cb8ccc848365c45bbaad2efb774a3bc17%

But there are quick and simple solutions to cut pre-summer energy costs and the scorching heat of Texas.

In quarantine, it may appear that all switches are on and all appliances are working overtime.

Electricity bills have increased about 15% during the pandemic, according to Adam Farmer, the climate specialist at Milestone Electric.

"You are putting additional stress on your appliances," said Farmer. "We are using all the appliances that we don't normally use during the day."

But sometimes saving money can be as easy as doing nothing.

"Set and forget," said Farmer. "Set it to 72 degrees and let it run."

Farmer said that instead of constantly adjusting the thermostat, it's cheaper to seal exterior doors, open interior doors, and turn on ceiling fans to improve circulation.

%MINIFYHTML0cb8ccc848365c45bbaad2efb774a3bc18%

While windows bring in natural light, they also let in heat energy, making the house warmer. Closing the blinds will give your air conditioning a rest.

It will also change your air filters several times a year.

Do you see how dirty it is? It will make the A / C worker more difficult, which will use more energy, ”said Farmer.

He said the same logic applies to dryer lint because clean appliances work more efficiently.

"It's like running a marathon while trying to breathe through a straw," said Farmer. "The system is drawing air through this and is trying to run harder."

Also do not rule out leaks. The water heater heats the water, which certainly drains energy.

Make sure the water heater is set to the proper temperature, which appears on a label printed on the side of the appliance.

If all else fails, the simplest thing to do is to turn off the lights when leaving a room.

Farmer recommended disconnecting any phone chargers that are not in use.