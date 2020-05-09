Tingling Secrets About The Friday The 13th Franchise

Amy SteelGinny is the "final girl,quot; in Part II, during which she, riddled with nerves from the frantic shot, accidentally hit a machete on specialist Steve Daskewisz's finger. "And I was so horrified," Steel reminded The Line Up. "We went to the emergency room, and he's dressed like Jason, and I was mortified. And he just said, 'Are you kidding me, this is great Another scar! "

Like King, she also had to film her climactic scene, in which Jason grabs Ginny and crashes out of a window, multiple times. "I was thinking this is the worst time of my life, and they had to do a lot of readjustments because they had to put the window back together," Steel said. "So it would be an hour, an hour and a half between shots. I think we did it at least three times. When the director came back a week later and said we had to do it again, he was very upset."

She passed Part III, both because she was exhausted and wanted to be taken seriously as an actress, and until now, there had only been one Jamie Lee Curtis. But Steel called not being in it "one of my biggest regrets."

Steel continued acting, but quit in the early 2000s and became a family therapist. When asked to share the appeal of horror movies from a psychologist's perspective, he said, "I think fear takes you out of your own life, out of your own problems. It's an escape. When you're watching a horror movie , you're realizing the person next to you. I think they bring people together. "