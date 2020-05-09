TikTok to face Dutch watchdog scrutiny over children's data usage – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLc840e0d9b562b49e7c876ecb8569c1d917%

The Dutch privacy watchdog said it would investigate how the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, which has become hugely popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, handles data from millions of young users.

The move comes amid growing US scrutiny of the app, which allows users to create and share short videos of themselves with millions of people around the world.

Owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, TikTok first gained popularity in Asia and now has a large following in the West as well. It is estimated to have between 500 million and one billion users worldwide.

The company, which introduced parental controls last month, said it was cooperating with the Dutch authorities.

"TikTok's top priority is to protect the privacy and security of our users, especially our younger users," spokeswoman Gudrun Herrmann said in a statement sent to Reuters.

In April, TikTok blocked the live chat and video streaming feature for users under the age of 16 and introduced parental controls to restrict inappropriate content and manage screen time.

"For many users, this is an important way to keep in touch with friends and spend time together, particularly during the current coronavirus crisis," the Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) said in a statement. "The TikTok boom has raised growing privacy concerns."

Highlighting the vulnerability of teens and children who may not be aware of the consequences of their online behavior, the DPA "would examine whether TikTok adequately protects the privacy of Dutch children."

The DPA will examine whether the app clearly states how it uses the data and whether "parental consent is required for TikTok to collect, store and use children's personal data," he said.

Preliminary results of the investigation are expected later this year, he said.

