Three shows you need to see sooner rather than later

You may have heard of these celebrated shows, like the one by Donald Glover Atlanta, HBO Unsafe and Transparent on Amazon However, it is difficult to keep track of the latest award-winning shows today. So we are here to give you a short and easy answer. If you only have time for a few new shows, these are worth it.

Since Unsafe TO Atlanta, The best critically acclaimed shows

HBO Unsafe it's everything from hilarious to painfully real. The show follows Issa and her friends through their lives in Southern California. The star, Issa Rae, started with the "Awkward Black Girl,quot; web series and you can definitely feel those awkward moments throughout the show. It is hysterical to see her rapping in the mirror about those cruel moments. If only we all had those skills to make our awkward moments less tense. UnsafeWriters strike an important balance between comedy and portrayal of real-life stresses. Characters confront racism and intersectional feminism in the workplace and in social settings. With only two seasons (16 episodes total) so far, this groundbreaking show is something you can easily achieve now!

before Atlanta, Catch up on Transparent

I couldn't stop eating on Amazon Transparent when I started. Four seasons sounded intimidating at first, but within the first episode, I was hooked. Jeffrey Tambor is impressive as the transgender father of three comically selfish boys in their 20s and 30s. The show takes place in Los Angeles and follows this Jewish family as their father makes the transition, and each of them faces their own escapades. It's a dramatic series without a doubt, but you'll find yourself laughing out loud at each character's ridiculous antics. There are such bold personalities in the family, and anyone with an even slightly dysfunctional family will relate. The show delves into the process of gender change. Give a brutally honest look at everything involved, without trying to put the Drum character on a pedestal. Instead, it shows the nuances of a divorced older father who has made mistakes. The excellent acting and writing of each episode will make you cry and cry within half an hour. Despite sexual harassment allegations against Jeffrey Tambor, the show will continue, with or without its star.

The acclaimed Donald Glover Atlanta it's like nothing I've seen before. Glover recently left with two Emmys for her writing and acting! His character, Earn, manages his cousin who tries to do it as a rapper known as "Paper Boi,quot;. Fighting for his family's respect and money to survive, Earn, the Princeton defector, sees potential in his cousin and wants to help himself by helping his cousin get started. Glover's personal background that grew up in Georgia and became rappers gives the show its authenticity. The writers are all black, and at the Emmys Glover became the first black director to win an Emmy in comedy. Not only is it an in-depth description of the rap scene in AtlantaBut the show also stands out for its combination of hyperrealism and surrealism with dreamy scenes to disorient the audience a bit. With the second season coming out on March 1, 2018, there's no reason not to catch up on this award-winning comedy drama.