This surprising discovery could protect men from the coronavirus – BGR

Doctors who studied cohorts of cancer patients who were infected with the new coronavirus made a surprising discovery.

Men with prostate cancer who were under androgen deprivation therapy were less likely to get COVID-19 and less likely to develop a severe case if they were infected.

The researchers believe that ADT therapy can protect men from the new coronavirus.

With each passing day, we continue to hear about new coronavirus therapies that can speed recovery time and potentially reduce the risk of complications and death. It seems that doctors are throwing everything into the disease to see what sticks, but that is not exactly the case. They have simply had time to note that some of the medications created for other ailments may also help COVID-19 patients. An example of this is remdesivir, which was developed for Ebola but was never used to treat it. Then there is the controversial hydroxychloroquine, a decades-old antimalarial that may help some patients with COVID-19, but it is not as effective and safe as people would have expected. The antiviral favipiravir (Avigan) was made for influenza, but it could also work in COVID-19. And if this new study is correct, a treatment usually given to prostate cancer patients could be used to protect men from the new coronavirus.

Cancer is the pre-existing type of medical condition that could worsen the impact of COVID-19 disease on patients. With that in mind, it is not surprising that doctors have paid close attention to their cohorts of cancer patients who were infected with the new virus. Researchers from Switzerland and Italy wrote a new study showing that androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) for prostate cancer would actually protect men from the new coronavirus infection.

Published in the leading cancer magazine. Annals of oncology, the study details this surprising discovery. The researchers found that patients receiving ADT medications were less likely to develop COVID-19, and the disease was less severe after infection. The study says that of 4,532 men in the Italian Veneto region, 430 had cancer, of which 118 had prostate cancer. Men with cancer had a 1.8-fold increased risk of COVID-19 infection compared to the male population without the disease, and developed a more severe form of the disease, according to the report.

But when they looked at the entire population of prostate cancer patients in the Veneto region, they found that only four men out of 5,273 ADT patients were infected with the new coronavirus, and none of them died. That's the kind of unusual statistical discrepancy that warrants further research.

37,161 men who have the same type of cancer were treated with other therapies. Of these, 114 received COVID-19 and 18 died. Of the 79,661 patients with other cancers, 312 were infected and 57 died.

The researchers now believe that men who do not have prostate cancer can be treated with ADT to prevent COVID-19 symptoms or reduce the severity of the disease after infection.

"I hope that our findings will inspire other physicians to conduct clinical trials with transient ADT in men infected with COVID-19, in addition to other experimental therapies," said Andrea Alimonti, a Swiss professor at the Università della Svizzera Italiana. "Although these data need to be further validated in additional large cohorts of patients with COVID-19, they provide an answer to the hypothesis that androgen levels may facilitate coronavirus infections and increase the severity of symptoms, as seen in male patients. "

Swiss and Italian researchers were motivated to study this potential therapy after recent research that a protein called TMPRSS2 from the Transmembrane Type II Serine Protease family could help the virus infect human cells. TMPRSS2 can be found elsewhere, such as the lungs, which is where the new coronavirus replicates the most, with potentially fatal consequences.

ADT drugs target androgen receptors, which regulate high levels of TMPRSS2 in the prostate. Therefore, ADT can also regulate levels of TMPRSS2 in the lungs and potentially reduce the virus's ability to infect cells. ADT therapy would not last more than a month and should have no significant side effects, Alimonti said. "For example, luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone, or LH-RH, antagonists can lower testosterone levels in patients within 48 hours, and the effect of this therapy is transient. Once a patient stops taking the drug, their testosterone levels return to previous levels. "

As with other coronavirus research, the cancer study will require additional research to see if ADT medications in COVID-19 patients who don't have cancer really work. But the research not only offers a potential treatment for men, it also explains why men could develop worse forms of COVID-19.

"This could explain why COVID-19 infected men develop a more aggressive form of the disease than women," said Alimonti. "It is known that ADT can decrease TMPRSS2 levels in patients with prostate cancer, and some experimental evidence shows that this could happen not only in the prostate but also in other tissues." So I wanted to see if ADT could decrease the risk of developing coronavirus infection in men with prostate cancer. "

That may not be the only explanation, since other studies show that the virus directly affects the testicles. A recent study suggested that ACE2 receptors in the testes explain why men are more likely than women to develop severe cases of COVID-19. Another report even showed that the virus may be present in semen, suggesting that sexual transmission could be a theoretical risk.

