This is how Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi plan to celebrate their wedding anniversary in the middle of the lockdo

Unlike usual ways, throwing lavish parties in big venues with exotic food and wines and all the guests, Neha Dhupia has found a unique way to celebrate her second anniversary of marriage to her husband, Angad Bedi, on May 10, 2020 in the middle of closing. In fact, it's something that will also include all Angad and Neha fans!

The actress who, in addition to acting and presenting reality shows, also plays a talk show host, has decided to put her husband on the bench and interview him while his fans watch his pranks on social media media. When we asked Neha about this rather interesting and unusual way to celebrate her anniversary, she shared, "I'm going to live with Angad where I will question him about the best and worst things about being married to me … I'll also play some fun games in marriage and parenthood and celebrating with everyone in our social network media, answering questions from our viewers. Basically it will be me live in a marriage QnA everyone on our second anniversary and

celebrating with our family urges. "

Neha has also posted a fun video along with Angad welcoming everyone join them in the celebrations and make it special.



Watch the video here: