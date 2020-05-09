"This is a tough week,quot;: Minnesota Zoo announces staff cuts due to COVID-19 pandemic – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML8dea294385e760c41921dc622042ab4217%

– The Minnesota Zoo says the COVID-19 pandemic is "unlike any challenge,quot; it has experienced and that downsizing has become necessary.

On Friday, the zoo announced that 125 zoo posts will be included in the staff reductions. That includes 48 employee layoffs, keeping vacant positions vacant and suspending seasonal hiring. Four other employees have also been fired from the Zoo Foundation.

"This is a difficult week. These employees are talented individuals who have served our zoo and have worked tirelessly to provide world-class animal care, create unique nature education programs, build strong relationships with zoo supporters, and welcome millions of visitors to a zoo that makes Minnesotans proud. "Foundation director and president John Frawley said.

The zoo closed to the public on March 14 and has had to cancel or postpone many programs and events. The zoo says it became apparent in the weeks after the pandemic will require a long-term recovery plan.

"This reduction is not a reflection of the work done by our staff, this is an unfortunate result of the current pandemic. I am grateful for the service of all Zoo and Foundation employees, and for their commitment to compassionately serve animals and people in Minnesota and beyond, ”said Frawley.

Read the full statement here.