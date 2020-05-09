These celebrities are quarantined together despite the breakup

Apparently, their past romance doesn't make things any less fun, as they do a lot of fun things together, like celebrating their daughter's birthday together and making TikTok videos.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, celebrities lock themselves into their homes. Some spend time with their families and loving partners. Some others, surprisingly, are battling the current coronavirus pandemic by staying home with their exes.

Despite their romantic relationship status, these former couples have decided to do their best in parenting together at this difficult time by quarantining them together. Apparently, their past romance doesn't make things any less fun, as they do a lot of fun things together. That includes celebrating the daughter's birthday together, posing in matching pajamas, and making TikTok videos.

Take a look at the list of former celebrities who dropped their story and stuck together during the COVID-19 self-isolation.

1. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott WENN / Adriana M. Barraza Kylie Jenner and daddy baby Travis Scott (II) they are enjoying each other's company during self-quarantine. The couple from time to time, who share their daughter Stormi, practices social distancing in the "keeping up with the KardashiansThe star's new Holmby Hills mansion with her baby. <br /> Scott even once shared on his social media account an adorable Boomerang clip with the cosmetics mogul, indicating that they are doing well while in quarantine. The couple broke up in October 2019, but the two have remained civil with Kylie tweeting, "Travis and I are on good terms and our primary focus right now is Stormi! Our friendship and our daughter are a top priority."

2. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Instagram Former spouses Bruce Willis and Demi Moore He turned self-isolation in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic into an opportunity to spend time with his adult daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. Sharing their bond was their youngest daughter, Tallulah, who uploaded an Instagram photo of her parents hugging. In the photos, the couple donned matching green and white striped pajamas. <br /> It is an unusual move by Bruce since he is now married to Emma Heming. However, a source revealed that Emma had no problems with him. "Live free or die hardQuarantine along with her ex. Finally, it was reported that Emma had recently joined Bruce and Demi in quarantine.

3. Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Instagram Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan done "The Bachelor"Fans wonder about the nature of their relationship. The two, who actually had a connection before he started filming his season, sparked romance rumors with their flirty online interactions and the quarantine together further fueled speculation. The couple spent time making TikTok dance videos together, and most of the fans were convinced that they are together. However, Peter said they are not dating. "Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We're not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yes, of course. I would be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened." revealed in an interview about Nick ViallThe podcast.

4. Ramona and Mario Singer WENN Singer Ramona and Mario Singer They are in quarantine along with their daughter Avery in Florida. Ramona told E! News that her ex-husband "very generously invited her" to be quarantined with him. "We made a small pact between us, Mario and me, which will not stress us and we have gotten along very well and I feel better," he explained. In a separate interview, Ramona shared that they stayed out of each other's business despite staying together. "Although we are all together, we have a routine. We do certain things alone," said the 63-year-old man.The Real Housewives of New York City"to us weekly.

5. Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron WENN / Instar / Avalon Other "The Bachelor"The couple stays together amid the Coronavirus quarantine. Ex"High school"star Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron He decided to spend time together with a group of his friends in Florida. Hannah, who broke Tyler's heart when she chose Jed Wyatt About him, he even created an Instagram account called The Quarantine Crew where they specifically shared their fun time together. %MINIFYHTML601e1ab8655a559ef22b91db485c140f18% However, self-quarantine can lead to a new romantic relationship. "I am single, I am," she assured fans as she answered questions about her love life. "I feel like quarantined right now is not the best time to try to get out, but I feel like I'm in a place where I'm ready to do that, to test the waters a bit. I can go out with other people who aren't in & # 39; The Bachelor & # 39;. They're driving me crazy! "

6. Wayne Brady and Mandie Taketa Instagram Wayne Brady and his ex-wife Mandie Taketa they are practicing social distancing together for the sake of their children. Additionally, the comedian sparked speculation that he is in quarantine along with Mandie and her boyfriend Jason after he was photographed indoors with them. The 47-year-old television presenter, however, clarified the current situation he finds himself in. Calling Mandie his "best friend," Wayne explained that he was in quarantine with Mandie, from whom he parted ways in 2006, but with an unexpected twist. . "Our quarantine is a little different, we quarantine our two houses and I have a big backyard and a lot of land, so we both share this land and this space. Mandie, her boyfriend Jason, my daughter Maile, we are a family, so we are like this new nuclear family, "he shared.

7. Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth WENN Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth They may not be in a romantic relationship anymore, but it seems they still chose to be in each other's company while self-quarantining. The exes were seen hanging out together, sparking speculation that they would stay together amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a photo circulated online in March, the "Honey boy"actor and the"Sigh"The actress was introduced sitting cozy on a park bench. Later, in April, they were detained leaving a Los Angeles Petco carrying a sweet black lab. Neither Shiite nor Mia has confirmed the quarantine reports together.

8. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson WENN / Adriana M. Barraza / Apega Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson put a united front for daughter True in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak. The former lovers isolate themselves together and even share on social media how they celebrated True's second birthday together in a "Trolls"-themed birthday. While neither the television star nor the Cleveland Caveliers player claims they will be together again, an earlier report suggested that Khloe is pregnant with Tristan's son while they are in quarantine together. "Khloe and Tristan are together and pregnant," said an alleged insider, before adding, "The pregnancy was planned."

9. Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino WENN Also isolating together despite the split are the actress Eva Amurri and former soccer professional Kyle martino. The couple, who share three children together, announced their separation in late 2019, but then decide to remain together in quarantine. Eva revealed on Instagram Live that they made the decision for the sake of her children, Marlowe, Major and Mateo. "He lives out of the state of me and the children, so it is because he isolates himself and does not see the children for who knows how long or we isolate ourselves together," he explained. "It was an obvious choice for the good of the children and their good."

10. Cara Santana and Jesse Metcalfe WENN Santa face and Jesse Metcalfe They are also isolating themselves as they try to fight COVID-19. Despite their unpleasant separation, the 35-year-old actress and 41-year-old actor stunned fans when they were photographed together at a gas station in Los Angeles earlier this month. While confirming that "they are living together and quarantining together," a source previously claimed that the two were still friends. "They have definitely not been together again. They own a house together and are quarantined together," the source said. "Jesse lives in the guest house. They had to make the mature decision to deal with this situation together like many people who are going through a breakup right now."