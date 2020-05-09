There's a little too much sex in normal people for the Irish

%MINIFYHTML8c2f155f770cef8a2579aa0c3aee71aa17% Screenshot: Hulu

From the moment the trailer of the television adaptation of the novel by Sally Rooney Normal people It came out, the show was supposed to be very, very horny. "Surely there are more pressing issues outside of the fucking in this trailer." said Up News Info executive editor Megan Reynolds, "But I'm so sorry, all I see before me are two attractive people with fresh cream-like skin licking their bodies and panting in the dim light." A proper evaluation in my eyes.

%MINIFYHTML8c2f155f770cef8a2579aa0c3aee71aa18%

Now that Normal people finally released, it was confirmed that the show is definitely very, very horny and that It depends pretty much in all the fucking foreshadowed by the trailer. One aspect of the program that Tourism Ireland, a marketing board responsible for increasing interest in visiting Ireland, is doing its best to mitigate.

"They had to be selective with cinematography, as not everything is suitable for worldwide distribution from a tourism perspective." said Brendan Griffin, the Minister of Tourism, regarding a very chaste video which was put together using clips from the show to capitalize on the success of Normal people and encourage people to visit the region after coronavirus restrictions are eased.

Sex has generally been thought of as selling, however there seems to be too much sex for the Irish. Now, I'm not saying that including some of the more explicit sex scenes would make me want to visit the lush, green, rolling hills of the Irish countryside, but I'm not saying that it wouldn't, either.

If Rooney's novel taught us anything, it's that the very basic micro-dramas of normal people's lives (see what I did there) can turn into completely fascinating times with the addition of erotic tension between occasionally anemic protagonists. Of course, the angle of "come to Ireland because it's beautiful here" makes sense, but, as the occasionally anemic protagonist of my own life, "Come try this Irish cream and have a steamy love story that will torment and devastate you just as much," sounds pretty good to me right now, too. To each his own, I suppose.