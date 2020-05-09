The US Army USA He's furious with the FCC over the 5G plan that could interfere with GPS

GPS faces a major threat of interference from a 5G network approved by the Federal Communications Commission, US military officials told Congress in a hearing Wednesday.

In testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Defense Department chief information officer Dana Deasy questioned the FCC's claims that the conditions imposed on the Ligado network will protect the GPS from interference.

When the FCC approved the Ligado plan last month, the agency required a 23MHz protection band to provide a buffer between Ligado's cellular network and the GPS. Deasy argued that this protection band will not prevent interference with GPS signals:

The Order includes the 23MHz "guard band,quot; to protect the L1 GPS receivers of the Ligado terrestrial network. GPS receivers are designed to receive signals from space and would be superseded by this terrestrial network regardless of this protection. Despite this protection band, many varieties of GPS receivers would still experience interference. To be clear, Ligado's proposal is to install a terrestrial network. GPS has a satellite-based space segment that transmits radio signals to users. This means that L1 GPS receivers are designed to tolerate interference from space systems in the adjacent spectrum, but not to tolerate interference from ground systems in the adjacent band.

Results from tests by federal agencies show that "the conditions in this FCC order will not prevent impacts on millions of GPS receivers in the United States, and massive complaints are expected," Deasy said.

The FCC unanimously approved Ligado's request, but the decision faces congressional scrutiny. "I don't think it's a good idea to put the GPS signals that allow our national and economic security at risk for the benefit of a company and its investors," said Senator James Inhofe (Republican of Okla.) At the hearing, according to CNBC. "This is much more than risking our military readiness and capabilities. Interfering with GPS will harm the entire American economy."

FCC calls opposition "unfounded fight against fear,quot;

A spokesman for FCC President Ajit Pai called the military's concerns "unfounded with fear,quot; in a statement quoted by Multichannel News.

"The FCC made a unanimous, bipartisan decision based on sound engineering principles," the spokesman said. The FCC said that "the metric used by the Department of Defense to measure harmful interference does not, in fact, measure harmful interference," and that "the tests they rely on were conducted at power levels dramatically higher than FCC approved. "

The FCC also said that "the Department of Defense (and all the executive branch agencies that are part of the Interdepartmental Radio Advisory Committee) received our draft decision last fall, so the claim that they were surprised by this April it's stupid,quot;.

"Ligado said in a statement Wednesday that it has done its utmost to avoid interference and will provide '24/7 monitoring capability, a hotline, a stop bell or a shutdown switch' and ' 39; will repair or replace at the expense of Ligado any government device shown to be susceptible to harmful interference & # 39; & # 39 ;, reported CNBC.

Linked was previously known as LightSquared, and an earlier version of the company's plan was rejected by the FCC in 2012.

Power limits

In addition to the guardband, the FCC imposed a power limit of 9.8dBW on Ligado's downlink operations, and Pai said, "That represents a reduction of more than 99 percent from what Ligado proposed in its request for 2015 ".

However, Deasy said that "even these substantial reductions fail to reach the power levels that can be tolerated in the bands adjacent to the L1 GPS signals that were studied by the DoT (Department of Transportation)." GPS L1 operates at 1575MHz, while the Ligado frequencies include the bands 1526-1536MHz, 1627.5-1637.5MHz, and 1646.5-1656.5MHz.

Deasy also criticized the coordination plan, which the FCC says "requires Ligado to protect adjacent band holders by reporting base station locations and technical operating parameters to potentially affected government and industry stakeholders before begin operations, continually monitoring the transmit power of your base station sites, and comply with procedures and actions to respond to credible reports of interference, including rapid closure of operations where warranted. "

According to Deasy's Senate testimony, this coordination system will not be enough to protect many consumer and military GPS devices. He said:

Coordination and notification requirements normally work well with spectrum exchange, and the Department of Defense often advocates such measures. However, there are millions of GPS receivers in use by federal agencies, the industry, and consumers in general that are mobile. Given the massive scale, there is no way to protect those mobile operations. This challenge is compounded by the fact that most GPS users would never know if Ligado cut his equipment in the first place or who to call because of a problem.

Deasy also said that "the FCC Order expects Ligado to protect the GPS receivers from the US government. And repair or replace identified affected receivers before Ligado ground operations begin."

"But this overlooks the classified nature of the military use of GPS and the large number of government receivers and military platforms affected," Deasy continued. "The FCC's expectation is unreasonable and could never be used in actual practice. To avoid significant mission impacts, the government would need to conduct accelerated testing, modification, and unprecedented integration of new GPS receivers on existing platforms. This is prohibitive in in terms of costs and hours and would significantly degrade national security. "

FCC vote "must be reversed,quot;

Ultimately, Deasy says, the FCC should have rejected the Ligado application because "there is no practical solution or mitigation available that would allow Ligado to operate without a high probability of widespread interference." Deasy told senators that "the FCC's Ligado decision is wrong and should be reversed." Congress has the power to reverse the agency's decisions, as happened in 2017 when lawmakers killed the FCC's broadband privacy rules.

Senators also heard opposition to Ligado's plan from Michael Griffin, undersecretary of defense for Research and Engineering, and Thad Allen, a retired admiral in the United States Coast Guard. "The signals from GPS satellites, like all satellites, are extremely weak, and terrestrial GPS receivers must be very sensitive in order to use them," Griffin said. "For this reason, they are assigned to parts of the radio spectrum (frequency bands) reserved exclusively for their use. Any nearby transmitter operating in or near the frequency bands that have been reserved for GPS would overwhelm their signals."

The hearing did not include FCC officials. "There are two sides to this," and it is difficult "to reverse a decision based on the presence of one side," Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) Said at the hearing, according to CNBC.