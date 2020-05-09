Home Entertainment The legendary Little Richard singer died yesterday – Suspect coronavirus!

The legendary Little Richard singer died yesterday – Suspect coronavirus!

Little Richard, one of the founding fathers of rock and roll, died Saturday. Little Richard was 87 years old and had been struggling with a long list of health problems. But early reports suggest that he may have also contracted the coronavirus COVID 19.

The musician's son Danny Penniman confirmed Little Richard's death to Rolling Stone yesterday. Officially, he said the cause of his father's death is "unknown."

