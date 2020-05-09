The legendary Little Richard singer died yesterday – Suspect coronavirus!

Little Richard, one of the founding fathers of rock and roll, died Saturday. Little Richard was 87 years old and had been struggling with a long list of health problems. But early reports suggest that he may have also contracted the coronavirus COVID 19.

The musician's son Danny Penniman confirmed Little Richard's death to Rolling Stone yesterday. Officially, he said the cause of his father's death is "unknown."

Little Richard burst onto the music scene in 1956 with his song "Tutti Frutti,quot;. And it followed with a series of successes: "Long Tall Sally,quot; and "Rip It Up,quot; that same year, "Lucille,quot; in 1957, and "Good Golly Miss Molly,quot; in 1958.

Although he was never in the top 10 again after 1958, Little Richard's influence on music was unrivaled.

The Beatles re-recorded several of Little Richard's songs, including "Long Tall Sally," and Paul McCartney's singing on those tracks, and the Beatles' own "I'm Down," paid tribute to the crushed throat style. from Little Richard.

For many years Little Richard lived his life as an openly gay man. Later in life, however, he converted to Christianity and began making comments that many LGBTq communities found disturbing, with Little Richard saying he was no longer gay and calling homosexuality "unnatural."