The hype behind & # 39; Black Panther & # 39;

Where have you been if you haven't heard of the new Marvel Studios movie, Black Panther? Just to name a few stars, it features Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, and Forest Whitaker. Definitely a cast of stars. Wakanda forever right? Oh okay, let's back up a bit for you. Don't worry, there will be no spoilers.

Black panther takes the world by storm

So here is the story behind Black Panther. The film is about T’Challa, the king of the fictional African country Wakanda, who returns home after his father's death to take the throne. However, his position is challenged, therefore, he must summon the full power of Black Panther to save his people. Ryan Coogler directed the hit film and co-wrote the script. Upon its release on February 16, 2018, it became an instant hit. Critics and fans alike praised the script, the acting, the costumes, the soundtrack, and the characters. Overall, it grossed around $ 462 million worldwide, making it the highest grossing film of the year. The record-breaking debut made director Coogler the only African-American director to reach such a high figure in a movie! Seriously, you couldn't go to Twitter or any of the social media without seeing posts about Wakanda or fans proclaiming Wakanda forever!

In the director's letter to his fans, he expressed his gratitude and said: "Never in a million years did we imagine that you would come out so strong."

Black Panther, a new superhero

For many fans, this movie was a long time coming. Finally, the world could celebrate a black superhero starring in a blockbuster movie. Between the aesthetics of afrofuturism and the uncompromising embrace of black arrogance, the film broke the mold. It seemed to renew what people once considered possible for a black superhero. No, this character is not only made to laugh, he is a complex and respected hero. A story involving royalty and legacy, it definitely stands out as a new way for Hollywood to see black superheroes. Of course, we can't forget the empowered female characters in the movie played by Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, and Danai Guira. They are fierce but fun and, again, they help us reimagine everything that can come from expanding representation in movies.

Black Panther

Hero T’Challa is identifiable and ironically human for being an admired superhero. During Coogler's interview with Rolling StoneHe said, "I think the question I'm trying to ask and answer in Black Panther is, 'What does it really mean to be African?' The MCU has been established in the real world as much as possible, so What does he do? Does T & # 39; Challa move like this black man in a movie that tries to be a real world?

Everyone also celebrates the incredible soundtrack. Kendrick Lamar produced Black PantherSon's soundtrack, which includes the hit song "All the Stars,quot; by Lamar and SZA. In addition, Ludwig Göransson composed the score for the film recording local musicians in South Africa and Senegal.

If you haven't seen the movie yet, get on! For now, here is the trailer.