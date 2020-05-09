The green response to plastic bag bans

Photo : Gabe Carey Photo : Gabe Carey

A-Zero bags The | $ 29 + | Indiegogo

If there is one thing I have learned Playing Final Fantasy VII, is that Shinra is destroying the planet and we have to do whatever it takes to stop them. That includes making the switch to bio-compostable bags. Despite those corporate bastards, I'm testing an early sample of A-Zero bags, the self-proclaimed "eco-friendly replacement for plastic bags".

After the Plastic bag ban started in New York Earlier this year, city residents like me began to think of alternatives. A-Zero bags in particular are made from vegetable starch. As a result, compared to the 300 years it takes for ordinary plastic bags to degrade, these bags dissolve in organic after just 18 months. And if you think that makes them less durable, think again. Rated for 15 uses, A-Zero bags are built to last.

While I have not tried the shopping bags sent to me for purchase, I have had one in my compost bin for about a week. I just checked it out, and to be honest it's a little leaky but don't worry! It has not dissolved, nor are there any visible signs of damage. We may have dumped some leaky eggshells there. Therefore, they may not be the most resistant to liquids; however, they can support a LOT of weight, up to 18 pounds to be exact.

Each bag features a whimsical design, with eco-friendly slogans ranging from "I STAND WiTH NATURE" to "I AM COMPOSTABLE" as to shout metaphorically from the Williamsburg rooftop, "HELLO, IT'S ME, YOUR ECOLOGICAL NEIGHBOR WHO COMPOSTS!" OR, you know, just so your supermarket clerk doesn't think you're a jerk who brought his own plastic bag amid the real concerns that led to the ban to begin with.

In terms of the brains behind the operation, A-Zero Bags teamed up with a team of artists, designers and engineers from around the world, all passionate about their environmental goals, to combat global plastic pollution. You can endorse your Indiegogo campaign starting at the $ 29 level, which gives you three rolls of your selection of five products. Whether you need zipper bags, grocery bags, shopping bags, or trash bags, A-Zero has you covered.