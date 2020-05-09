The first Toya Johnson episode of "We in the Kitchen,quot; is ready! Check it out here

Toya Johnson has a new series with her family and recently uploaded the first episode. Check out the clip Toya shared on her YouTube channel here.

‘Episode 1 is ready in the kitchen !! Link in bio. # 3generations # 1kitchen #family #love #happymothersday 💐 ’Toya captioned her post.

Someone said, "I love it when Mommy Nita says she eats ground beef that she doesn't like that dry turkey," and another follower said, "Congratulations, your account has been verified." Get your verified Instagram account now. "

Another follower posted this message: "You know we talk where people can't understand what we are saying, my old man always says what you said his friends at home would be and says I love again listening to all the Cajun Creole women in New Orleans talk hahaha ".

A person on YouTube said: ‘Damn, this really warmed my soul. What a beautiful moment. Mrs.Nita is very different from the first time you introduced her to us on television. I love you all. & # 39;

Another follower posted this: ‘WOW, this is awesome! I love to see you all together and in the kitchen and thanks for sharing and I definitely have to make more videos like this. "

Someone else said, 'I love this Toya, he is nothing like family. I love you all. Mrs. Nita is doing the damn thing. Reign and Nae are so cute. Reign has so much personality. Toya, you have such a beautiful family that everyone is safe and continues. enjoying family is everything & # 39 ;.

Another YouTube said: 'Thank you U Toya … it shows that, even as parents, we miss each other, but our children love us in the end and until the end. Exo 🤩 because I was a father who was wrong but now I was learning to love and live. doing better. & # 39;

Another commenter said: ww Aww this was beautiful, please make more cooking videos with your mother, daughters and niece. God bless you and your beautiful family. Happy Mother's Day. Toya, I read and I still have your first book and I must say that you and your mother have come a long way. God is good, I am very happy for you. "

Ad

Toya recently showed off a changed look and fans loved it.



Post views:

0 0