The feeling that it's & # 39; Veep & # 39; comes to an end

After his great success with Seinfeld, many did not see the sensation of HBO Veep coming for Julia Louis-Dreyfus. However, now Louis-Dreyfus has another success in his outstanding career. The series started in 2012 and is nearing its final season. If you've never seen the show, follow Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) as she struggles with her lack of power and her incompetent team as vice president. He later becomes president for a time, but that's another story. Anyway, it's a political satire that focuses on the strangest and most absurd thing that could happen in the political process and in the US government. However, it's not just the situations, but the characters make the show phenomenal!

Veep and the cast of All Star

We can't reiterate talent incredibly enough Veep the cast is! To begin with, Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays a narcissistic policy whom we first meet as vice president. Her relationship with the President is strained, but again so are most of her relationships, including with her daughter Catherine (Sarah Sutherland). Seeing Julia Louis-Dreyfus is hysterical. For this role, he won six Emmy Awards! Oh, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards, in addition to receiving five Golden Globe nominations.

Some of the show's other stars include the hilarious Tony Hale, who plays his personal assistant, Gary. Hale won two Emmy Awards for playing Gary. We can also see actors like Matt Walsh, Anna Chlumsky (5 Emmy nominations for her Veep role), Timothy Simons, Reid Scott, Sufe Bradshaw, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole and Sam Richardson.

Critically acclaimed Veep

Once again, this show has been held far and wide since its HBO premiere. For six consecutive years, Veep He was nominated for an Outstanding Comedy Series at the Emmys and won three times. As we mentioned, Julia Louis-Dreyfus won six consecutive Emmy Awards for her role and also three Screen Actors Guild Awards, two Critics' Choice Television Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. Not to mention those Golden Globe nominations. Matt Walsh was also nominated twice for his role. We could go on and on.

Veep wraps

Veep was adapted from a British program called After the thickness. Initially, Julia Louis-Dreyfus did not want to reveal any character's political party or show the president on the show. However, in the episode "Election Night,quot;, the winning state is represented in blue, so this implies its affiliation with the Democratic Party. His last season, the seventh season, will air in 2019. Speaking to Hollywood reporterLouis-Dreyfus spoke about how difficult it was for her and co-executive producer David Mandel to wrap up the show. She said: “It became clear that this season should be the last. We do not want to repeat ourselves or wear down our welcome. The story has a purpose that seems like the end of the series. "