The best social media apps this year

Today we have so many social media apps to choose from that allow users to share and exchange different content. Below we have made for you the best running apps this year.

Facebook

Despite Facebook's failures and declining popularity over the years, Facebook remains one of the world's most popular social networking sites. It has 2 billion users and the easiest platform to communicate with close and distant friends, past and present. This is particularly useful for the older generation, just be careful when talking about your strong opinions because you don't know who you will annoy!

Instagram

Instagram has become the most important thing among the younger generation and is especially for people who enjoy watching images and videos. Unfortunately, he has developed a reputation for being a little shallow with people who post and edit selfies. Also, the addition of posting "stories,quot; can be controversial because it makes young adults feel compelled to post about their lives on the Internet. Today it has become more about "publishing for your story,quot; than enjoying the moment. More and more young adults have expressed that they feel more excluded or socially isolated since this feature emerged.

Twitter

While Twitter may be a professional platform, it has unfortunately become a place for young teens to post their feelings and comment on each other. Also, people often go into "Twitter fights,quot; when one person tweets their opinion and another disagrees. This is something we've seen with celebrities on Twitter, government officials, and ordinary people. If used the right way, Twitter can be a great social media site, especially for businesses.

Snapchat

Snapchat is certainly for young people and is a platform to post every second of your life. While it has certainly received a lot of negative comments for revolving around self-destructing images and videos. However, speaking as someone who continues to use Snapchat today, I have to say that it can be a great app to say contacting close and distant friends, when you may not have time to get together.