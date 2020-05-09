The & # 39; Westworld & # 39; HBO returns for highly anticipated season two in April

With WestworldLaunch, HBO had its biggest show show since True detective, three years before. This futuristic show brings us issues of conscience, morality / ethics, and other crucial issues that we may face in the years to come. For all those Westworld Fans, be patient a little more. The second season is making a comeback shortly.

Westworld history

In the future, the show portrays, there is an amusement park called Westworld. The park is inhabited by Android hosts, which are essentially robots that look identical to humans and can mimic human emotions. Park guests are allowed to represent all wishes, including murder and rape, without worrying about the repercussions. Hosts are simply robots with no internal emotions and understanding … or are they?

Westworld It is based on a 1973 movie written by a man named Michael Crichton. Now, Crichton's work serves as the basis and main inspiration for the show. Furthermore, the famous J.J. Abrams is one of the producers for the HBO show.

Westworld Cast

Westworld he's loaded with an impressively talented cast. From star Evan Rachel Wood to Thandie Newton, James Marsden, Jeffrey Wright, Jimmi Simpson, Ben Barnes and of course Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins and famed Ed Harris, there is no shortage of glitter. Fortunately, most of this amazing cast will return in the second season. Finally, fans will learn a bit more about how actor Jimmi Simpson's brave and upbeat character transforms into the infamous Man in Black. Oh, and stars like Luke Hemsworth, Katja Herbers, Clifton Collins Jr. and Gustaf Skarsgård will be in the second season. Then the cast will win even more great actors! It sounds promising! Unfortunately, it is not yet known if Dr. Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins) will be part of this season. Fingers crossed though!

Westworld Season Two

So pay attention to all those who are not stuck in the first season of Westworld however … it's probably best not to read on. We want to learn more about what we know about this upcoming season. Anyway, we also have to give fans some good news. Apparently, the show's runners have already planned five full seasons of the show, so it looks like we'll be enjoying this amazing series for a while. Westworld the second filming season ended in January and the release date of WestworldThe second season is April 22, 2018. Please mark your calendars! Based on the two trailers, this season will be epic. Obviously, we can see from these trailers that Incorporated is trying to contain the host breakdown. During the trailer, Dolores says: “We build this world together, this world where dreams come true. We can burn it to the ground. From the ashes, build a new world. Our world."

So we know what that means … robots are trying to overtake Westworld and rebuild as they see fit. Will they succeed or not? Only time can tell. Tune in on April 22, and if you haven't already, watch the trailer below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUmfriZoMw0