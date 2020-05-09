The 13 best Sephora offers and promo codes for May 2020

%MINIFYHTMLb917f9e2243e7d00f5e28a0b96dd42e715% Image: Sephora

The best Sephora offers and promo codes for May 2020 are here.

Stores are closed, but the Sephora online store continues to generate offers. Whether you need fresh products to continue your skincare routine or makeup and accessories for video chats, Sephora has a large number of items for sale right now.

Use promotional code FREE SHIPPING at the end of the purchase for free shipping with no minimum and charge while you are in these offers while supplies last.

Ciaté London Jessica Rabbit face and body highlighter The | $ 20

I didn't expect to be writing about Who Killed Roger Rabbit? merch in 2020, much less in a summary of Sephora offers, but here we are. The protagonist of Toontown is the star of this face and body highlighter, which also comes with a themed plush for your application. Get it for $ 16 off the list price.

DevaCurl Redefine Super Curly Kit The | $ 32

Want to give your curls the softness and bounce they deserve? The DevaCurl Redefine Super Curly Kit It has an 8 ounce milk cleanser, an 8 ounce milk conditioner, a 3 ounce coconut curl shaper, and a 0.16 ounce high shine multi-benefit oil that work together to rejuvenate and maintain your curls. Get this set, worth $ 62, for just $ 32 right now.

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlight Palette The | $ 23

Go for the bold look with the Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlight Palette, which has seven metallic shades, including Subzero, Heart Burn, and Scandal’ice. This fire and ice themed set is marked significantly below its usual price of $ 54, so it drives you crazy.

Lord Jones High CBD Formula Body Lotion The | $ 42

CBD has several beneficial health uses, and when it comes to skin care, it can help ease pain and irritation. Lord Jones & # 39; High CBD Formula Body Lotion It also provides a refreshing sensation, making it seem like a particularly pleasant rub to your body. It's down from $ 60 right now.

Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick The | $ 14

Rihanna's beauty brand is one of the most popular in cosmetics today, and now you can try one of her eye-catching lip colors for 30% off right now at Sephora. the Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick It comes in shades like Motorboat, Alpha Doll, and Go Deep, so … have fun with that, okay?

T3 Featherweight Compact Folding Hair Dryer The | $ 120

Style on the go with the T3 Featherweight Compact Folding Hair Dryer. Whether you're on vacation or maybe dealing with a small bathroom, this foldable hair dryer still does the job. Now you have a $ 30 discount off the list price if you are looking for a versatile dryer that can go anywhere.

Netflix Scrunchie Set "For All Kids …" The | $ 9

Since we're all trapped at home, what better time than now to turn on Netflix and watch a charming romantic teen comedy? Sephora partnered with Netflix to produce some articles inspired by the latest To all the boys … movie and this scrunchie set allows you to add some eye-catching style.

Natasha Denona: Diamond Blush Palette The | $ 45

This is absolute theft. Their products are very good and very expensive. This is a very beautiful blush and highlighter palette that work for many skin tones. I recommend the Darya game just because I'm a little bit more fair. I have always liked this line, but I have to wait for a sale to really enjoy it. Now is that time.

Glamglow: Starpotion Liquid Carbon Clarifying Oil The | $ 38

As someone who has tried a lot of charcoal products, I can say that they really do make a difference to your complexion. Perfect to use in the morning or at night and really revitalizes dull skin on the face and neck. Glamglow is another amazing skincare company that is expensive but produces significant results. This sale is essential.

Sephora Mask Stick The | $ 4

It's easy to let things slide when you don't get out of the house much (if you do), but you can do a few little things to keep taking care of yourself. Sephora Mask Stick It's an easy and affordable way to keep your face fresh, and they're half price for just $ 4 each. Watermelon, bamboo and spirulina varieties are still available as of this writing.

KVD Alchemist Holographic Palette The | $ 10

Kat Von D's KVD Vegan Beauty released this allure Alchemist Holographic PaletteFeaturing four shades for your eyes, lips and face that sparkle with "double-dimensional technology." The largest set gives you Emerald (green), Saphyre (blue), Amethyst (ultraviolet) and Opal (pink), while a separate individual item of $ 7 It has aquamarine (teal).

Sephora Collection: Ready to Roll Brush Set The | $ 70

Now that you have some beautiful palettes to play with, you'll need a nice set of brushes. The Sephora brand is as good as that of any luxury company, complete with black soft-touch handles. These 10 brushes can help you select any image you want to achieve. They're tucked away in a roll of black faux fur to keep them safe for travel and transportation.

Clean Reserve BEEautiful Earth Collection Mini Set The | $ 48

Nothing warms the heart or elevates the spirit like a delicious scent, and this exclusive Clean Reserve set should be the trick. Also, you are helping to save the bees as they partnered with BEEautiful Earth. This also means that the packaging is sustainable and all ingredients are of agricultural origin in organic packaging. They live up to the clean name in every way.

Smell wonderful with these 5 fragrances and save the planet. Win win. Pro tip: warm cotton is where it's at.