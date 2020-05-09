Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatens to leave California over virus restrictions – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLe757a35bab40b0778c7d23536680d20f17%

Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatened on Saturday to remove the factory and company headquarters from California in a growing dispute with local officials that have prevented the company from reopening its electric vehicle factory.

On Twitter, Musk also threatened to sue over Alameda County Health Department coronavirus restrictions that have prevented Tesla from restarting production at its factory in Fremont, south of San Francisco.

"Frankly, this is the drop that fills the glass," he tweeted. "Tesla will now move its headquarters and future programs to Texas / Nevada immediately."

He wrote that whether the company maintains any manufacturing in Fremont depends on how Tesla is treated in the future.

Musk has been ranting about the stay-at-home order since the company's first-quarter earnings on April 29 were released, calling the restrictions fascists and urging governments to stop taking people's liberty.

An order in the San Francisco Bay Area from six counties forced Tesla to close the Fremont plant beginning March 23 to help prevent the spread of the virus, and it lasted until the end of May. Public health experts say the orders have reduced the number of new coronavirus cases across the country. California Governor Gavin Newsom allowed Bay Area counties to continue the restrictions while easing them in other areas of the state,

Emails seeking comment Saturday from the Alameda County Public Health Officer and Newsom have not been returned.

On Friday, the Alameda County Public Health Department said it told Tesla that it did not meet the conditions for a company to reopen. "The Bay Area began with a higher disease burden than the rest of the state, which may mean stricter restrictions than the rest of the state for some time," the department said in a statement. "Restoring all daily activities too soon risks a rapid increase in cases and would jeopardize the relative stability we have seen in our health and hospital systems."

Despite the threat, it would be costly and difficult for Musk to quickly move Fremont production to another building in Texas or Nevada. The Fremont facility, which was previously jointly managed by General Motors and Toyota, is currently the only vehicle assembly plant in the US. USA From Tesla, and the company would lose critical production if it closed the plant to move equipment.

"Away from Fremont would take at least 12 to 18 months and could add risks to the manufacturing and logistics process in the meantime," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note to investors.

But Musk plans another American factory to increase production, possibly in Texas, and could move production once the plant is operational.

At the moment, Fremont's continued closure is costing the company's revenue. In a conference call last month, Musk said the company only has two auto plants and that the Fremont facility produces the majority of its vehicles. "We are a little concerned that we cannot resume production in the Bay Area, and that should be identified as a serious risk," he said.

Coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. But it has killed more than 77,000 people in the US. And the number of deaths increases.

Ives wrote that there is now a high-stakes poker game between Musk and county officials, and Musk showed his cards. "Now all eyes are on the courts and the response from Alameda County and possibly California state officials."

Musk's tweets occur when competing automakers start reopening factories in the US. USA Toyota will restart production on Monday, while General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler plan to gradually restart their plants on May 18. Tesla is the only major automaker with a factory in California.

Musk's threats came after a series of strange tweets earlier this month, including one that said Tesla's stock price was too high. Musk also published parts of the US national anthem. USA And he wrote that he would sell his houses and other possessions.

