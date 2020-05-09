Televangelist Jim Bakker has a stroke, takes a sabbatical from television – Up News Info

Televangelist Jim Bakker recently suffered a stroke, according to a Facebook post on Friday by his wife, Lori. As a result, the 80-year-old preacher will take what is described as "sabbatical" from his television show.

"For many years, Jim has been working nonstop, working hard to bring incredible prophets and guests to our program, discovering and developing new products to share … and delivering the message of the days we live in. All of these projects, and the vigorous war that we have experienced in the last few weeks has greatly affected Jim's health, ”said the Facebook post.

Bakker was recently punished for promoting a coronavirus cure on his show.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James ordered Bakker not to continue advertising the "Silver Solution" product on its website in early March. Four days later, Missouri filed a lawsuit against Bakker and his production company for selling the treatment.

Lori Bakker noted: “As family and staff, we continue to fight the good fight of faith and take a stand against the evil forces and hatred that has come against our ministry. In Jim's words, this has been the cruelest attack he has ever experienced. "

She added: "He is still dreaming and listening to the Lord, and he already has a powerful word to deliver when he returns to the air."

Bakker was previously convicted of fraud and served a federal prison sentence related to his activities related to his popular Praise the Lord (PTL) Club show, a religious version of the main talk shows with Jim and his wife Tammy Faye Bakker. The couple later divorced in 1992 in the wake of a scandal that saw Bakker pay money to hide an affair with church secretary Jessica Hahn. But at one point in the 1980s, he was arguably America's foremost televangelist.

Now he has a new show and a new wife.

On the show in question on February 12, Bakker asked guest Sherill Sellman if the solution she was talking about would work against the coronavirus.

"Let's say it has not been tested on this coronavirus strain, but it has relied on other coronavirus strains and been able to eliminate it in 12 hours," he replied.

"The World Health Organization (" WHO ") has pointed out that there is no specific medicine to prevent or treat this disease," Landau said in his letter to Bakker. "Therefore, any representation on the Jim Bakker Show that his Silver Solution products are effective in combating and / or treating the new 2019 coronavirus violates New York law."

Landau also said that a disclaimer should be included on the website denying any claims about its effectiveness. "These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, "says the disclaimer.

Silver Solution products were on sale for more than $ 125.