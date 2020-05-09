Tekashi 6ix9ine Explains Why He Mocked Former Associates – Says There Was No "Loyalty,quot; To Them

Tekashi 6ix9ine was recently released from prison earlier than originally planned due to fear of the coronavirus. 6ix9ine and her lawyer claimed that she suffered from asthma and was at risk if she stayed behind bars.

Since then, 6ix9ine has stayed at home and uploaded Instagram Live videos, as well as his own new music and accompanying videos. Earlier this week, various media reported that his IG Live session broke records.

It garnered over 2 million views, and its new song, "GOOBA,quot;, has garnered over 40 million views in the past thirty-six hours. Another point of attention was 6ix9ine's comments on the fraudulent allegations.

During his Instagram Live session, Tekashi 6ix9ine said that if being a "real n * gga,quot; was about loyalty, why were his former partners sleeping with his little mom behind his back, stealing money from him and trying to kidnap him? those already? closest to him

Tekashi 6ix9ine, during his Instagram speech, admitted that he had mocked his former associates, but claims that he had no obligation to defend those men. 6ix9ine claimed it was simply "not worth it,quot;, and chose to do what was best for himself, rather than defending people who treated him terribly.

His former manager Shotti was reportedly one of the members of Nine Trey Gangsta Blood who was sleeping with his ex-girlfriend, Sara Molina. 6ix9ine went on to say that the idea of ​​being loyal to people who were not loyal to him was ridiculous.

Also, the rapper explained that people understand why he did it, they just don't want to admit it and refuse to empathize. In other words, they are being obtuse.

As previously noted, Tekashi has been making all the headlines in the entertainment media for the past few weeks. Even her little mom, Sara Molina, took her free time to tear Tekashi apart on her GI.

She urged her fans and followers to simply ignore him because he just wanted "attention,quot;. Many of 6ix9ine noted that it was obvious that Tekashi wanted attention; It is self-promotion to help you in your career.



