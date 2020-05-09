Tekashi 69 has reportedly been relocated after a viral video caused the danger of his home's location (update)

TSR Updatez: It looks like Tekashi 69 is getting a new home, roommates! 69 has just arrived home from prison and is already being relocated to a new house to serve the rest of his sentence.

As we previously reported, Tekashi 69 was discovered by one of his neighbors, who saw him taking photos on his balcony and was unable to save the information to herself! After the video she took of him appeared online, it wasn't long before 69's address leaked.

Now, Tekashi's lawyer has confirmed with TMZ that he is being relocated as his location has been compromised. The federal government has been notified for security reasons, so we hope you have no problem with the law.

Despite being away and under house arrest, Tekashi 69 is not trying to stay low! He has returned to his usual pranks on Instagram and has even released a new music video.

Since his release, many people have come for him, especially some of his fellow rappers. Some have called him a snitch, and others are upset that Tekashi calls himself the "King of New York."

Do you think I should calm things down, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!