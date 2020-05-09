Home Entertainment Tekashi & # 39; Snitch & # 39; 69 reportedly signs with...

Tekashi & # 39; Snitch & # 39; 69 reportedly signs with Jay Z's Roc Nation Management!

Tekjashi 6ix9ine released their first new music in 2 years yesterday, and it instantly went viral. Rainbow-haired rapper Gooba's new song received over 31 million views in less than 24 hours, a new record for YouTube.

Now, the MTO Newsis audience reports that Jay Z may now be affiliated with the rapper.

Here is Tekashi's video:

The alleged links between Jay Z and Tekashi were accidentally revealed in the new Tekashi video. MTO News obtained a screenshot from the video, which inadvertently shows a man wearing a Roc Nation hat. Roc Nation, is Jay Z's management company.

