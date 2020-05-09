Tekashi & # 39; Snitch & # 39; 69 reportedly signs with Jay Z's Roc Nation Management!

Tekjashi 6ix9ine released their first new music in 2 years yesterday, and it instantly went viral. Rainbow-haired rapper Gooba's new song received over 31 million views in less than 24 hours, a new record for YouTube.

Now, the MTO Newsis audience reports that Jay Z may now be affiliated with the rapper.

Here is Tekashi's video:

The alleged links between Jay Z and Tekashi were accidentally revealed in the new Tekashi video. MTO News obtained a screenshot from the video, which inadvertently shows a man wearing a Roc Nation hat. Roc Nation, is Jay Z's management company.

Roc Nation manages some of the best artists in the world, including Rihanna and Meek Mill. Coincidentally, yesterday Meek Mill publicly apologized to Tekashi 6ix9ine, for having "tangled,quot; with him previously. Could it be because Jay Z asked him to back off?

Look at the evidence from the screenshot:

Tekashi 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernández, is a rapper whose music has been marked by an aggressive rap style. Her controversial public personality is characterized by her characteristic rainbow-colored hair, extensive tattoos, public disputes with other celebrities, and legal issues.

6ix9ine became widely known in late 2017 after the release of their debut single, "Gummo," which was an overnight hit. He subsequently released the mixtape Day69 (2018), which was supported by the singles "Kooda,quot;, "Keke,quot; and "Gotti,quot;, all of which featured on the Billboard Hot 100. During his great year, his public and legal personalities received problems. significant media attention, while his conduct on social media and disputes with other celebrities contributed to his popularity.

"Fefe,quot;, featuring Nicki Minaj, the lead single from her debut album Dummy Boy (2018), became 6ix9ine's most successful single, reaching number three on the Billboard Hot 100.