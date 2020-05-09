Tarrant County reports 6 new deaths from coronavirus; Death Toll Exceeds 100 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML264e80378b69d846e09e967804be41c917%

Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) reported six new coronavirus deaths, bringing the county's death toll to 101.

The six deaths include:

A 70-year-old Fort Worth man and woman

One man and two women, all from Fort Worth, in their 80s

An Arlington man in his 60s.

Authorities said they all had underlying health conditions.

"This virus continues to wreak havoc in our community, and we are saddened to report more deaths," said Tarrant County Director of Public Health Vinny Taneja. He reminded residents to follow these public health guidelines:

%MINIFYHTML264e80378b69d846e09e967804be41c918%

Stay home as much as possible. If it comes out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf.

Practice social distancing: Stay six feet away from others when you're out.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Do not touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with your unwashed hands.

Avoid contact with sick people.

If you have trouble breathing or persistent fever, call your doctor or healthcare provider.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or sleeve.

Frequently clean and disinfect objects and touched surfaces.

Tarrant County has three COVID-19 community testing sites operating in Fort Worth and Arlington. Appointments are available Monday through Friday. To do a self-assessment and make an appointment, visit covidtesting.tarrantcounty.com.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and can lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information, visit coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line at 817-248-6299.