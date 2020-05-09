Tarrant County COVID-19 Death Toll Now 95 After 5 More Die – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML0553479f170640dfc1b35af8e08a9c6315%

Tarrant County Public Health today reported five more COVID-19 deaths.

Those killed include a man in his 70s and an 80-year-old woman from Fort Worth, a 30-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man from Arlington and a 90-year-old man from Grapevine. All but one had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 95 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 735 people have recovered.

"As always, these deaths are sad and difficult to report," said Tarrant County Director of Public Health Vinny Taneja.

He encouraged residents to follow these public health guidelines:

· Stay home as much as possible. If it comes out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf.

· Practice social distancing: stay six feet away from others when you are outside.

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

· Do not touch your eyes, nose and mouth with your unwashed hands.

· Avoid contact with sick people.

· If you have difficulty breathing or persistent fever, call your doctor or healthcare provider.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or sleeve.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Tarrant County has three COVID-19 community testing sites operating in Fort Worth and Arlington. Appointments are available Monday through Friday. To do a self-assessment and make an appointment, visit covidtesting.tarrantcounty.com

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and can lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.

For more information, click here or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, (817) 248-6299.