Target says store employee Otsego tested positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Target store in Minnesota says that one of its employees at a store located in Otsego has tested positive for coronavirus.

It happened at the store on 87th Street Northeast.

After learning of the positive case, Target notified its team members and said they worked "quickly to clean and disinfect the store."

The person with the coronavirus was quarantined and paid while on leave.

Target says they have been distributing masks, gloves, and thermometers to team members since early April.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests. We will continue to actively monitor this situation and will respond accordingly, ”the store said in a statement.

