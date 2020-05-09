Home Entertainment Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso explains to people why protecting their assets...

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso explains to people why protecting their assets is important

David Adefeso Explains People Why It's Important To Protect Your Assets

David Adefeso continues the financial advice he's been giving to his fans and followers for a while. Check out the most recent video he shared on his social media account.

"Why it is important to protect your assets Regardless of whether you have a house, a business, a stock portfolio or even just a bank account, you are in bad judgment to lose everything," David began posting.

David went on and said: ‘On my YOUTUBE channel, I show you the specific steps the wealthy 1% uses to protect their assets; Tangible tools and strategies that you can also use to keep your assets for yourself and your family and to make sure you are not a victim of lawyers.
Click the link above in my bio or type my name in the YouTube search box; And don't forget to SUBSCRIBE so that you can see for the first time all the excellent content that I will present to help you and your family. #DavidAdefeso # Money # Wealth # Assets ".

Many fans praised David for offering such helpful advice to his fans.

One commenter said, "This is definitely the kind of information that our community needs to hear … thank you very much!" And another follower posted this message: "Yaaas David! I needed this information, thanks."

Another follower posted this message on David's IG account: "Many people don't like to talk about death." Especially in Africa. My Nigerian people think that writing a will means death … to cover all the children … just putting … for example, 80% of the money in the trust to be distributed equally among all my children … Current and future. Now to the spouse with whom I am living at the time of death, 10% to spouse and 10% of charitable donations … siblings and any other person and particular assets in the names of individual persons. "

Many people have been thanking David for these helpful videos.


