Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso explains to people why protecting their assets is important

David Adefeso continues the financial advice he's been giving to his fans and followers for a while. Check out the most recent video he shared on his social media account.

"Why it is important to protect your assets Regardless of whether you have a house, a business, a stock portfolio or even just a bank account, you are in bad judgment to lose everything," David began posting.

David went on and said: ‘On my YOUTUBE channel, I show you the specific steps the wealthy 1% uses to protect their assets; Tangible tools and strategies that you can also use to keep your assets for yourself and your family and to make sure you are not a victim of lawyers.

Click the link above in my bio or type my name in the YouTube search box; And don't forget to SUBSCRIBE so that you can see for the first time all the excellent content that I will present to help you and your family. #DavidAdefeso # Money # Wealth # Assets ".

Many fans praised David for offering such helpful advice to his fans.

One commenter said, "This is definitely the kind of information that our community needs to hear … thank you very much!" And another follower posted this message: "Yaaas David! I needed this information, thanks."

Another follower posted this message on David's IG account: "Many people don't like to talk about death." Especially in Africa. My Nigerian people think that writing a will means death … to cover all the children … just putting … for example, 80% of the money in the trust to be distributed equally among all my children … Current and future. Now to the spouse with whom I am living at the time of death, 10% to spouse and 10% of charitable donations … siblings and any other person and particular assets in the names of individual persons. "

