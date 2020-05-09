Tamar Braxton greeted his mother, Evelyn Braxton, after she made a cooking video on IGTV – David Adefeso offers her full support!

Tamar Braxton fell in love with his mother, Evelyn Braxton, after she had a cooking session not too long ago. David Adefeso is also here and offers his full support.

Here's the post that Tamar shared on her social media account below.

‘@Evelynbraxton was in the kitchen today! Did you have a chance to watch her cooking video on IGTV? I can't wait for me to cook something soon! 🤤 ♥ ️ #CookingWithMsE #Kitchen, "Tamar captioned her post.

A follower said, "I just saw them on the last episode of the old show and I love and adore their mother, may God bless her, she is such a fair and pious person and I love her."

Someone else received the comments and posted this: "I hope it's not another Baked Mac and Cheese Show, Sweet Potato Pie or Fried Chicken … I hope it's healthy … NO MORE BUFFIN!"

David shared the same video and captioned it with the following words: ‘Along with mental and financial health, fitness is a critical component of living a happy, healthy, and rich life. The core of physical health, in addition to exercise, is what we put into our bodies. I can't wait to tune in to my future mother-in-law @evelynbraxton and #cookingwithmse on #IGTV for some great cooking tips with a mix of real-world tips and advice for living a healthier, richer lifestyle estilo. Also, I need some of that sauerkraut in my life mi❤️❤️ (MS E., do you freeze and Fedex overnight? ??) ’

One of his fans exclaimed: ‘Awnnnnn! future mother-in-law !!! We love to see it!

Someone else posted this: Sí Yes! Finally, Mrs. Evelyn, I am so glad that you are finally sharing your kitchen with us. You remind me a lot of my late mother. Thanks for being the way you are. Congratulations Mr. David / Tamar, my favorite (we are both the misunderstood spoiled baby in the family). "

Many people were happy to see that David supports Tamar's mother.



