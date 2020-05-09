Surfer killed in Santa Cruz County beachfront Shark Attack – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CRUZ (Up News Info SF) – A 26-year-old surfer was killed Saturday when he was attacked by a shark while surfing at Manresa State Beach, about five miles west of Watsonville, the California Department of Parks and Recreation said.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's staff was called at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the state park beach, one mile south of the main parking lot. A 26-year-old man had been attacked by an "unknown shark species," State Parks said in a press release.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the State Parks protocol, the water at Manresa State Beach, a mile south and north of where the surfer was attacked, will be closed for five days, reopening on Thursday.

There have been at least two other fatal shark attacks along the northern California coast since 1984. Both involved divers.

On September 15, 1985, Omar Conger, 28, was attacked at Pigeon Point while Conger was diving with a friend.

Authorities said Conger was bitten on the back and dragged underwater. His friend was able to take him to shore, but he died shortly after. The shark involved was later determined to be a 15-16 foot great white shark.

On August 15, 2004, Randy Fry, 50, was killed while diving for the abalone near Kibeseliah Rock in Mendocino County. I was diving with a friend at the time. Her body was recovered three days later. Authorities determined that he had been attacked by a 17-foot great white shark.

