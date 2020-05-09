Sunrise Plumbing wants to add full time – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML93bddd947c1e4eae36eb47bdac7acb5517%

– During recent home stay requests, demand has skyrocketed across DFW for plumbing services in line with trade.

Mitchell Salas is the president of Sunrise Plumbing in Rockwall and says that, along with rising demand for his services, new job offers have now emerged.

"Right now it's just through the roof with calls," Salas said. "Even with this pandemic underway, we have been hiring. We have been operating as full staff even through this pandemic. We are looking for licensed plumbers, trainees to help those plumbers in the truck, we are looking for CSRs to take calls. We are also looking for an open accountant and office manager position. "

%MINIFYHTML93bddd947c1e4eae36eb47bdac7acb5518%

Salas says there is an onboarding and training process for licensed plumbers, and that they are also willing to hire apprentices looking to learn the trade from scratch.

The jobs are full-time and also come with a benefits package.

When asked what a great employee does for his company, Salas replied: "The most important thing we seek is that we seek the work of that team." We want people who seek to work together as a team to achieve a goal or a mission. ”

If you are interested in a job with Sunrise Plumbing, click here.

To see all the companies looking to fill positions, click here.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources