Sunny weather continues as temperatures cool slightly

Denver residents should see plenty of sun on Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures.

Highs in Mile High City are expected to reach 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Northern Colorado can see isolated rains near the Wyoming border in the morning, while the northeast plains can expect windy conditions.

Weather will warm up on Sunday, with highs in the upper 60s, while showers and thunderstorms could hit the beginning of the work week.

