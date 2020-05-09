Steve Yzerman's top five career moments in the NHL

Steve Yzerman. Also known as "Stevie Y,quot; or simply "The Captain," he turned 55 on Saturday.

It seems like yesterday when the legendary Detroit Red Wings forward was still tying up the skates in the NHL. In 22 seasons for Detroit, he scored 1,755 points (692 goals, 1,063 assists) in just over 1,500 games. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009, the first year he was eligible.

In honor of Yzerman's 55th birthday, here's a look at the top five moments from his iconic career.

No. 5: 500th career goal

To continue with the "five,quot; theme, we start with Yzerman's career goal 500. It was 1996 and, at this point, Stevie Y was already in his thirteenth year in the league. In a game against the Colorado avalanche, Yzerman became the club's newest member of the 500-goal club when he lifted a setback over Avs goalkeeper Patrick Roy. Yzerman scored 692 NHL goals, placing him 10th on the all-time list.

No. 4: Winning the Conn Smythe Trophy in 1998

A year after Yzerman earned his first Stanley Cup Trophy, he led the Red Wings to repeat the title. He won the 1998 Conn Smythe Award for Most Valuable Player in the Playoffs, accumulating 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 22 postseason games. It was the second of three championships for Yzerman, and the third came several years later in 2002.

No. 3: Deliver the Stanley Cup to Vladimir Konstantinov

In 1998, the same year he won the Conn Smythe, Yzerman gave us one of the most elegant gestures in NHL history. After winning Detroit's second consecutive Stanley Cup, Yzerman skipped the captain's traditional first lap around the ice and let former teammate Vladimir Konstantinov be the first to lift the trophy. Konstantinov was in a wheelchair after suffering a terrible injury in a car accident a few days after the Red Wings won the 1997 Finals. To this day, it is one of the most moving moments in the history of the iconic trophy. .

No. 2: Goal against St. Louis in the 1996 Western Conference semifinals

In 1996 Detroit was still chasing its first Stanley Cup in more than 40 years. After a solid regular season, the seeded No. 1 Red Wings faced Wayne Gretzky and St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference semifinals. In a hard-fought series, Detroit held a 2-0 lead in the series before St. Louis struggled to tie it forcing a game 7. In double overtime in the deciding game, Yzerman stole the puck from Gretzky and lashed out. home with the winning goal. from the blue line to send the Red Wings to the final.

No. 1: lifting the 1997 Stanley Cup

Despite Detroit's proud history as a sports city, the Red Wings were in the midst of a decades-long Stanley Cup drought when Yzerman arrived in 1983. After entering the playoffs as No. 3 seed in 1997, the Red Wings They eliminated St. Louis for the second consecutive year in the first round before defeating Anaheim and Colorado to advance to the final. The team proceeded to sweep Philadelphia to capture the title and end the drought, with Yzerman doing the honors of lifting the trophy as captain.