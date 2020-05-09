Start of WGA contract negotiations with AMPTP delayed until May 18 – Up News Info

The WGA and AMPTP have delayed the start of their contract negotiations by one week. Their talks for a new film and television deal, due to begin next week, will now begin on May 18. No reasons were given for the delay, but scheduling is believed to be the main problem. AMPTP is also negotiating a new contract with SAG-AFTRA.

%MINIFYHTMLaf0e9d3093a2d62436976426a398f00615%

The current WGA deal was due to expire on May 1, but after considerable disputes, it accepted AMPTP's offer to extend the contract until June 30. On April 30, the guild told its members: "Due to the disruption of the COVID -19 pandemic, the WGA and AMPTP have agreed to extend the expiration date of the 2017 WGA Basic Minimum Agreement from May 1 to 30, June 2020. Therefore, writers will continue to be covered by the current contractual terms until the end of June.The WGA Negotiating Committee will meet by videoconference with AMPTP starting the week of May 11 to negotiate a successor contract to MBA.

Related story WGA accuses three major talent agencies of "multiple misrepresentations" to judge packaging fee dispute %MINIFYHTMLaf0e9d3093a2d62436976426a398f00616%

“Our entire committee remains committed to getting the best possible deal for writers. Thank you for your encouragement and support as we have prepared for this negotiation. The committee's communication may be limited during the course of the negotiations, but we will update it when there are important developments. ”

The complaint pattern approved by WGA members in February includes:

• Increase the minimum compensation in all areas.

• Expand new media programs subject to MBA minimums.

• Address problems writing teams.

• Address inequalities in compensation.

• Improves protections against uncompensated work.

• Improve waste for reuse markets.

• Increase contributions to the Pension Plan and the Health Fund.

• Strengthen protections for screenwriters.

• Strengthen protections for comedy variety writers.

• Strengthen protections for employed and compensated episode writers.

• Provide paid family leave for writers.

• Enact anti-discrimination measures, including the prevention of harassment and the promotion of equal pay.