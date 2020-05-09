Stanley Tucci reveals how he and his co-stars relax after a long day on set

WENN

The actor of & # 39; The Hunger Games & # 39; He reveals that he always brings a portable cocktail set to the movie set to celebrate at the end of each long day of work.

Stanley Tucci He carries a portable cocktail set wherever he goes to make sure there are always martinis available for him and his castmates.

During coronavirus blockade, the "Highlight"Star has shared his online cocktail making skills, which have proven popular with fans, including the actor. Chris Evans.

Speaking at Britain's May 8, 2020 installment "The Graham Norton Show"Stanley joked," I only do it when I'm not too drunk to work my phone! "

He then revealed that he's pretty well-trained when it comes to stirring a special drink while keeping his castmates filled with martinis at the end of a long day on set.

"When I'm filming, I always carry a portable cocktail set with me and at the end of the day I make martinis for anyone who wants to join me, it's nice and civilized," he said.

The American star, who lives in England with his wife. Felicity Blunt, the older sister of actress Emily, is doing her part for those fighting the COVID-19 crisis by contributing to the new book. "Dear NHS: 100 stories to say thank you"

Admitting that he still can't believe that UK citizens are getting free medical care, he explained: "Being an American in England, I really can't get used to the fact that you can get hurt or sick and enter a place where a doctor will treat you with that and you go ".

"It just doesn't happen in the United States; in fact, the opposite happens in the United States."