St. Paul nurse recovering from COVID-19 donates plasma to help those fighting the virus – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Doctors are now using plasma donations from recovered coronavirus patients to help those fighting the virus.

At least 5,000 people across the country have received this life-changing gift.

St. Paul nurse Sarah Moore is recovering from COVID-19. After being ill for almost two months, she is recovering and has no symptoms.

Although he has not yet returned to work, he still manages to help patients.

The same virus that made Sarah sick is what will strengthen other COVID-19 patients. The antibodies in your plasma will go to someone else.

"It was really exciting. They were all very very very kind. They thanked me over and over and over and over again," said Moore.

Moore's donation could save a life. In fact, it could save two.

“They told me that I am saving the lives of two people. One who has COVID-19 and needs my antibodies for my plasma and a cancer patient who needs my platelets, "said Moore.

The Mayo Clinic says 10,000 people in the US USA They have volunteered to donate plasma. Sarah's husband Michael is one of them.

"My husband was never sick like me," said Moore.

The family of five never knew that they had two COVID-19 patients in the home. Until Michael's antibody test came back positive.

"It's been a crazy emotional roller coaster, I guess," said Moore.

The Moore family got to the other side of their fight with COVID-19. And they are also helping others get there.

"If I can give as much plasma as possible to help save so many people, that's what I want to do," said Moore.

Moore and her husband plan to return in about a month when they can donate again.

A doctor he works with says that patients on the verge of death who receive plasma infusions can make a full recovery.

Those who think they qualify and want to donate, visit their website.

This is a national program under the FDA with more than 2,000 participating sites, 10,000 patients enrolled to donate, and more than 5,000 patients who received plasma nationwide.