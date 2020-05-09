Southern California begins to return, as beaches and businesses open – Up News Info

The Grand Reopening has begun in Southern California, as some, but not all, restrictions on meetings and activities are officially lifted.

%MINIFYHTMLdf26f15e2ed04c5167db54aef3b6989d15%

Now the question is, will the changes caused by the pandemic permanently damage the fabric of society? Restaurants operating at medium capacity and limited retailers on who can enter their establishments are already complaining that they cannot survive under those restrictions. The state government, while insisting on social distancing and other limiting rules, also regrets the loss of tax revenue, estimated at more than $ 50 million for next year. That means cuts to key programs, services and institutions in the coming year.

Not everyone has been accommodating to the restrictions. Beach goers clashed with police on horseback in Orange County, and several rural California counties have seen businesses open in defiance of government orders.

Related story Chinese cinemas to gradually reopen after authorities give green light

On Friday, Southern California retailers of books, toys, music, flowers, sporting goods, and clothing could reopen, though only with sidewalk pickup. Manufacturers and suppliers of those companies could also open.

%MINIFYHTMLdf26f15e2ed04c5167db54aef3b6989d16%

Golf courses and hiking trails are now open as of today, and Orange County beaches are now open, although parking lots may be closed.

The restaurants and bars remain closed, although they are allowed to take and deliver. Gyms, barbers, hair salons, and other grooming businesses, churches, shopping malls, and entertainment and sports venues remain closed.

Big Box Target, Walmart, and Costco stores, as well as grocery stores and gas stations, remain open.

Beyond Southern California, other major cities are being cautious. San Francisco remains restricted, though the city aims to reopen its bookstores, music stores, and florists on May 18, though only with curbside pickup.