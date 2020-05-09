Solano County Allows Reopening of All "Low Risk,quot; Businesses – Up News Info San Francisco

FAIRFIELD (Up News Info SF): Phase 2 of the California reopening process began Friday, but depending on where you live, restrictions may vary.

For example, in Solano County, it doesn't matter what type of business you operate. If considered low risk, you are allowed to open, including some nonessential business offices.

According to Dr. Bela Matyas, Solano County Health Officer, she wanted to base the openings on whether or not the company could follow social distancing guidelines.

"We are basing our decisions on basic principles," said Matyas. "Not our own preconceptions about how companies operate."

The governor has empowered individual counties to move at their own pace with the reopening, if they meet the strict requirements set by the state.

When asked whether or not the churches will open this Sunday, Matyas said: "Don't ask and don't say. We are not doing it by business sector. Again, our problem was not:" Oh, you can do it or you are not okay " Our problem is if you can observe the physical distance. "

On Friday night in downtown Fairfield, some signs of economic life like light and open signs reappeared after 6 difficult weeks.

Ayman Odeh, the owner of Fairfield Cigar and Vape, is relieved to be back open.

"Working every day and making money every day and one day to close," he said.

Now for Odeh, his situation is to get back the employees he lost.

"They make more money from unemployment, so they decided to stay home rather than come here and make less money," said Odeh.

Solano County has had 351 confirmed cases and a total of 7 deaths. Still some residents are concerned that those numbers will increase with the reopening.

"It's kind of scary," said Stacey Grace, a Fairfield local. "I don't think it's going to come out yet."

Another local, B.C. Hoff said there was a concern as the companies reopened.

"There is still a bit of concern with the coronavirus, but I think we should be back to normal with each other and with society," said Hoff.

Solano County officials have been working with companies for the past two weeks to make sure they can protect their employees and the public. If the county sees an increase in cases, Matyas says they will quickly reinstate the restrictions again.

"If that happened, it would not be a reflection of a failure of focus, it would be a failure of people to adhere to the focus," Matyas said.

The opening of restaurants and companies such as salons will come in phase 3. Those companies must comply with the guidelines that the state is currently developing.