Soccer Star Alex Morgan gives birth to a girl

Congratulations are in order!
Soccer star Alex Morgan It has a lot to celebrate before Mother's Day.
The Women's World Cup champion shared the special and exciting news that she gave birth to her first child with her husband, Servando Carrasco.
The couple welcomed a girl and gave her an award-winning name to match.
"At 11:30 a.m. on May 7 weighing 8 lb5 oz, Charlie Elena Carrasco He made his grand entrance into the world, "Morgan shared on Instagram, along with a photo of her newborn." It made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known he would do it his way and only his way. "
She added: "My super moon baby."
Servando also published a moving message about his little one.
"Charlie Elena Carrasco, we love you very much, little one. Alex, you are a great warrior," she wrote with a photo of her little one. "5/7/20 – the best day of my life,quot;.
In October, the soccer star shared the sweet news of the pregnancy that she and her husband were going to be first-time parents.
"I can't wait to meet my baby," Carrasco captioned her Instagram post, along with a portrait from her maternity session. "Adding 1 more to the family … April 2020. Baby Girl,quot;.
Morgan wrote: "We are already in love and haven't met her yet. The newest member of the Carrasco family will be arriving soon."
For the soccer player, having a daughter means that his fight for equal pay is even more important. In November, she opened up to E! News on why you will continue to talk and talk about inequalities.
"Having a daughter on the road really validates what I'm fighting for," she explained at the time. "It really makes me feel like I'm really preparing the next generation for even greater success than we can achieve."
She said that she and her husband are "learning a lot and absorbing everything."
An unforgettable day for Alex's mother! Congratulations to the couple for the new addition to their family.
