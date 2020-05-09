Soccer Star Alex Morgan gives birth to a girl

Congratulations are in order!

Soccer star Alex Morgan It has a lot to celebrate before Mother's Day.

The Women's World Cup champion shared the special and exciting news that she gave birth to her first child with her husband, Servando Carrasco.

The couple welcomed a girl and gave her an award-winning name to match.

"At 11:30 a.m. on May 7 weighing 8 lb5 oz, Charlie Elena Carrasco He made his grand entrance into the world, "Morgan shared on Instagram, along with a photo of her newborn." It made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known he would do it his way and only his way. "

She added: "My super moon baby."

Servando also published a moving message about his little one.

"Charlie Elena Carrasco, we love you very much, little one. Alex, you are a great warrior," she wrote with a photo of her little one. "5/7/20 – the best day of my life,quot;.