If you are the type of person who reads Up News Info Technica, you will most likely appreciate the finer details in life. You know, the little nuggets of information that other people might put aside, like a 12-part Amiga story, told for over a decade, or just why kerning in Terminal OS X was so objectionable. If you feel seen right now and are looking to accumulate darker facts that you can use to educate the standards in your life, do I have the book for you? Is named A Medium Book of Boring Car Trivia, and is written by Sniff Petrol, alias Richard Porter, a British automotive journalist and writer whose work he almost certainly knows of Top gear and The great journey, even if you didn't know you knew. (See? Another way of "well, actually,quot; to your less learned friends.)

The experience of reading this book was a bit like the first time I played Force or great tourism online. Until then, I thought it was pretty good, but I quickly realized that there are some real aliens, with abilities that are the benchmark to aspire to. When it comes to knowing random car facts, Porter is up to the task.

Some of the curiosities are recent, such as the fact that the current Jaguar supercharged V6 actually uses the same engine block as the V8, only with two blank cylinders. It is a wonderful example of British engineering efficiency or blatantly cheeky laziness. Maybe both. Other facts go back a bit, like explaining how you can tell the true color of a 1996 Volkswagen Polo Harlequin, as seen below:

<img alt = "VW manufactured 3,100 of these multi-colored Polo Harlequins. Each began its life on the production line as one of four individual colors, before the panels began to swap. You'll have to read Boring car trivia to find out how you can know what that initial color was. "src =" https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/VW-Polo-harlequin-640×574.jpg "width =" 640 "height =" 574 "srcset =" https: / /cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/VW-Polo-harlequin-1280×1149.jpg 2x”/>

An entire section is dedicated to car names. Many of these anecdotes involve fights between auto companies, such as when Porsche told Aston Martin that it couldn't use "GT3,quot; for a spicy variant of the Vantage, so the latter called its GT12 car because it was four times better. Porter also explains acronyms, such as the XJ that Jaguar uses for its sedans or what Mitsubishi really meant by i-MiEV.

Other facts are perhaps even darker. Apparently Ford once kept a thousand real ponies that he tried to use as an incentive to sell Edsels, but they all wanted the $ 200 cash alternative. And there are various descriptions of prototypes long lost (and occasionally even found), like a Range Rover P38A with a V12 engine or a pair of mid-engine Group B Peugeot 205 Ti homologation specials, one outfitted with a Lotus active suspension system, which disappeared at General Motors for 30 years before being auctioned in 2018.

As you'll no doubt appreciate after hearing just a few of those snippets, a complaint that could level A Medium Book of Boring Car Trivia is that the title is inaccurate. At 101 pages, we can discuss whether Porter's book is short or medium; More importantly, I think you will agree that the random facts it contains are anything but boring. If you're looking for a Mother's Day gift for the matriarch who's also a petrolhead (or maybe something to hang around in), I highly recommend it. (It's also under $ 6, if that helps.)