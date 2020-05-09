Smash Mouth Rocker slapped with restraining order after being accused of abusing his ex

WENN

The court ordered Steve Harwell to stay away from his ex-girlfriend Esther Campbell after she accused him of being mentally abusive during their relationship.

Rocker Steve Harwellthe ex-fiancée Esther Campbell has secured a restraining order against the star.

According to TMZ, Campbell filed documents asking a judge to keep Harwell away from her, amid claims that he has been verbally and mentally abusive towards her.

She claims the Hitting mouth The leader spent a season in rehab and seemed to be improving until early this year 2020, after which a series of suspected incidents occurred, which she attributes to her battle with substance abuse.

In the newspapers, she says she fell out of the car and had to detox in February, but since leaving rehab she allegedly stole his phone and destroyed it. Campbell also alleges that he stole her car keys to leave her car windows open in the rain.

She goes on to describe him as "vengeful, angry, vile, and evil," and claims that he is not taking his medication for bipolar disorder, a condition that he has never publicly discussed.

The judge granted Campbell a temporary restraining order requiring the singer to stop contacting her and remain 200 yards away.

She previously claimed that Harwell was harassing her with countless text messages, calls, emails, and driving around her home and requested a restraining order last September, the same month they got engaged.